Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cal QB and Coach Joe Kapp dies at 85

Joe Kapp: A Legend on and off the Field

UC Berkeley is mourning the loss of one of its greatest athletes, Joe Kapp, who passed away on Monday at the age of 85. Kapp was not only a star quarterback in college and the NFL but also an accomplished coach who left his mark on the game and the community.

Early Years and College Career

Joe Kapp was born on March 19, 1938, in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and grew up in the Central Valley of California. He attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he played football and baseball and earned a degree in physical education. Kapp was a standout quarterback for the Cal Bears, leading the team to a 7-4 record and a berth in the Rose Bowl in 1959, their first since 1951. Kapp was named an All-American that year and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Pro Career in Canada and the NFL

After his college career, Kapp signed with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and played there from 1960 to 1966. He led the Stampeders to the Grey Cup championship in 1960 and was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Kapp also set several CFL records, including most passing yards in a single season (3,899) and most completions in a single game (38).

In 1967, Kapp returned to the United States to play for the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League (NFL). He led the Vikings to a 12-2 record and the NFL Championship Game, where they lost to the Baltimore Colts. Kapp had a strong season, throwing for 2,252 yards and 19 touchdowns, and was named to the Pro Bowl. In 1969, Kapp had his best season, leading the Vikings to an 11-3 record and a spot in Super Bowl IV. He threw for 2,786 yards and 22 touchdowns and was named First-Team All-Pro. Although the Vikings lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs, Kapp’s performance earned him a place in NFL history.

Coaching Career and Legacy

After retiring from football in 1970, Kapp went into coaching, first as an assistant at his alma mater, Cal, and later as a head coach in the CFL and the NFL. Kapp coached the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders in the CFL and the New England Patriots and the University of California, Davis, in the NFL. However, Kapp is perhaps best remembered for his time at Cal, where he served as head coach from 1982 to 1986. In his first season, Kapp led the Bears to a 7-4 record and a victory over archrival Stanford in what became known as “The Play.” Kapp’s passionate and emotional coaching style endeared him to his players and the Cal faithful, and he remains a beloved figure in Berkeley to this day.

Joe Kapp’s legacy extends beyond football. He was a trailblazer for Latino athletes and coaches, as he was one of the first Mexican-American quarterbacks to play in the NFL and the first Latino head coach in the CFL. Kapp was also an advocate for education and social justice, and he worked to improve the lives of farmworkers and migrant workers in California. Kapp’s commitment to his community and his values earned him numerous awards and honors, including induction into the College Football Hall of Fame and the CFL Hall of Fame.

Final Years and Legacy

In his later years, Joe Kapp battled Alzheimer’s disease and other health problems, but he remained active and engaged in his community. Kapp continued to attend Cal football games and events, and he was a frequent guest on local radio and television programs. Kapp’s impact on the game of football and on the community of Berkeley will be felt for generations to come, and his legacy will continue to inspire and motivate young athletes and coaches.

Joe Kapp may be gone, but he will never be forgotten. His passion, his courage, and his commitment to excellence will live on in the hearts and minds of all who knew him and loved him. Rest in peace, Joe Kapp, and thank you for everything.

News Source : KTVU FOX 2

Source Link :Former Cal quarterback and head coach Joe Kapp dies at 85/