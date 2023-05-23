Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cale Frankart Passes Away in Leipsic, Ohio – RIP

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cale Frankart Obituary: Remembering a Passionate Young Boy

Early Life and Family

Cale Thomas “Bubs” Frankart was born on January 2, 2013, in Bluffton, Ohio, to Andrew Frankart and Connie Rosengarten. He grew up in Leipsic, Ohio, with his two siblings, Lindsay and Cole, and his loving parents. His paternal grandparents, Tom and Nancy Frankart, and his maternal grandmother, Judy Rosengarten, also lived in Leipsic.

Cale was a beloved member of his family and community, with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and even a neighborhood grandmother, Kathy Martz, who cherished him.

Education and Interests

Cale was a fourth-grader at Leipsic Elementary School, where he was a very involved student. He enjoyed playing sports, including football, basketball, and baseball, and had a lot of fun doing it. He was also a passionate fan of golf, sprint car racing (his favorite driver was David Gravel), farming, and gardening, particularly the cultivation of sunflowers and watermelons.

Cale enjoyed going on golf cart, 4-wheeler, and bike trips, racing RC cars, watching NASCAR (his favorite driver was Ryan Blaney), going boating at the lake, mowing the grass, participating in tractor pulls, collecting and trading sports cards, bright colors, and painting team logos. He was a mischievous spirit who loved stirring up trouble, yet he had a golden heart since he enjoyed being of service to others.

Passing and Survivors

Cale passed away on May 20, 2023, at 8:40 p.m. at the Toledo ProMedica Children’s Hospital, surrounded by his devoted family. He was just 10 years old at the time of his passing.

He is survived by his parents, Andrew Frankart and Connie Rosengarten, his two siblings, Lindsay and Cole Frankart, his paternal grandparents, Tom and Nancy Frankart of Leipsic, his maternal grandmother, Judy Rosengarten of Ottawa, his paternal great-grandmothers, Ruth Frankart of Leipsic and Judy Brandt of Findlay, his maternal great-grandmother, Betty Bellman of Ottawa, and his neighborhood grandmother, Kathy Martz.

Cale was also loved by many aunts, uncles, and cousins. His maternal grandfather, Kenneth Rosengarten, as well as his paternal and paternal great-grandparents, Larry Frankart and Harold and Shirley Otto, passed away before him. His maternal great-grandparents, Paul Bellman and Virgil and Lollie Gerschutz, also passed away before him.

Final Thoughts

Cale was a vibrant young boy who touched the hearts of those around him. He had a passion for life and a love for his family that will never be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

