Dead – Death – Obituary News : Caleb Jurgens’ Cause of Death Revealed

Caleb Jurgens Obituary

Caleb M. Jurgens, a vibrant and beloved 15-year-old from Hopkinton, Iowa, passed away tragically on Sunday, May 21, 2023, due to injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident near his hometown.

We gather to remember Caleb and honor his memory during the visitation hours at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa, on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 2 to 8 p.m. A scripture wake service will be held at 2 p.m. during the visitation. Additional visitation will take place on Saturday at the funeral home after 9 a.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial, presided over by Reverend Paul Baldwin, will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Hopkinton, Iowa. Caleb will find his final resting place in Hopkinton Cemetery, surrounded by the community he held dear.

Caleb came into this world on October 22, 2007, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the cherished son of Eric and Laura Jurgens. As a freshman at Monticello High School, he made his mark both on the football field and within the FFA. However, his true passion resided in the realm of farming.

Whether working the land during the day or exploring the virtual world of farming simulator games at night with his friends, Caleb’s heart belonged to agriculture. He also found joy in the adventures of four-wheeling and snowmobiling, especially during memorable outings with his family and friends. Caleb’s unwavering faith led him to be an active member of St. Luke’s Parish in Hopkinton, Iowa. He found solace and strength within his faith community.

Left to cherish Caleb’s memory are his loving parents, Eric and Laura Jurgens of Hopkinton, Iowa; his adoring sister, Avery; his doting grandparents, Jerry and Susan Nefzger of Delhi, Iowa, Kathy Jurgens of Delhi, Iowa, and Rod Jurgens of Hopkinton, Iowa; his great-grandparents, Ruth Ann Jurgens of Worthington, Iowa, and Carl and Betty Sternhagen of Hopkinton, Iowa; as well as his caring aunts and uncles:

Abby and Dustin Smith of Dyersville, Iowa

Michael and Laura Nefzger of Council Bluffs, Iowa

Lisa and Jim Torson of Lisle, Ill.

Lynn Nefzger of Waterloo, Iowa

Leann and Garrett McClain of Waterloo, Iowa

Caleb was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, William and Alice Bockenstedt, Elmer and Katherine Nefzger, and Richard Jurgens. Their spirits embrace him in eternal peace.

During this profound loss, we come together as a community to offer our deepest sympathies to the Jurgens family and all who knew and loved Caleb. May his bright spirit, gentle nature, and unwavering passion for life forever inspire us.

Caleb Jurgens of Hopkinton Died

According to the report, a tragic incident occurred involving Caleb Jurgens from Hopkinton. While traveling southbound on 310 Ave., Caleb’s motorcycle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a pickup truck traveling northbound. The motorcycle came to a stop on the roadway, while the truck ended up in the east ditch.

Regrettably, Caleb Jurgens was pronounced deceased at the accident scene. The driver of the truck, Austin Schwendinger (24), and his passenger, Kaitlyn Schwendinger (25), sustained minor injuries during the collision. The Iowa State Patrol is currently conducting an investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this devastating incident.

