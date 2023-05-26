Dead – Death – Obituary News : Calf killed by leopard bite?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic death of a baby elephant at Mettupalayam

A baby elephant, with tusks barely visible, was found dead in a pit near the farm of Vimal Kumar, a farmer who was cultivating sugarcane in the vicinity of Annathasampalayam near Koothakai in Mettupalayam. The farmer had erected a fence around his farm to keep wild animals at bay, but two cows and two calves had managed to enter the farm and were grazing on the sugarcane. Yesterday morning, at 7:30, one of the calves was found dead in the field, with multiple injuries on its body.

The investigation

Vimal Kumar informed the forest department officials about the incident, and they rushed to the spot. The forest officials discovered that the baby elephant had died due to injuries inflicted by the sharp edges of the fence. The forest officials also found that the calf had been trampled by the elephant. The forest officials examined the carcass of the calf and found that the wounds were consistent with those made by tusks.

The aftermath

The forest department officials have registered a case under the Wildlife Protection Act and are investigating the matter. The forest officials have also taken steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future. They have advised farmers to avoid erecting fences around their farms and, instead, use other methods to protect their crops from wild animals. They have also urged farmers to report any incidents of wild animals entering their farms to the forest department immediately.

Conclusion

The tragic death of the baby elephant at Mettupalayam is a stark reminder of the need to protect our wildlife and their habitats. It is essential to create awareness among the public about the importance of preserving our forests and wildlife. It is also crucial to ensure that our farmers are adequately compensated for any losses they suffer due to wild animals. The government should take steps to provide financial assistance to farmers who have suffered losses due to wild animals. This will go a long way in ensuring that farmers do not resort to extreme measures to protect their crops, which can lead to tragic incidents like the death of the baby elephant at Mettupalayam.

Leopard attack on calf Calf mortality due to leopard attack Wildlife predation on domestic animals Animal-human conflict in rural areas Measures to prevent leopard attacks on livestock

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Did the calf die after being bitten by a leopard? | சிறுத்தை கடித்து கன்றுக்குட்டி இறந்ததா?/