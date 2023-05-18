Dead – Death – Obituary News : California Lutheran University Student Commits Suicide: Matthew Steed Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Matthew Steed: A Heartfelt Obituary

Introduction

It is with a heavy heart that I write this obituary for my closest buddy, Matthew Steed. He lost his battle against his own thoughts over the weekend and passed away suddenly as a result. Matthew was only 26 years old at the time of his death, leaving us all shocked and devastated.

A Friendship Like No Other

Matthew and I were best friends for a very long time. We shared a dark sense of humor and often joked about ending each other’s lives so that we wouldn’t have to go through the motions of living without the other person. But “then who would tell everyone?” was always the punchline. Even as I type this impossible post, I have a hard time believing what I am reading.

Despite my disbelief and upset, I want to make it clear that I will never stop loving Matthew. He was a true friend, always there for me when I needed him. We had a bond like no other, and I will miss him dearly.

A Shocking Loss

Matthew worked for me in a rehabilitation facility, and I always had high hopes for him. His sudden passing has come as a surprise to me, and I am at a loss for words. I will miss our goofy texts that consisted of nothing but gifs, and I’ll miss him beating the crap out of me in chess every other week the most. His regular phone conversations to me throughout his trip home, during which we simply make sounds at each other and make me laugh, are some of my fondest memories of him.

A One-of-a-Kind Person

Matthew was truly one of a kind, and I want to offer my most sincere condolences to everyone who was fortunate enough to have known and loved him. He had a heart of gold and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He touched the lives of so many people, and his loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him.

Conclusion

It’s hard to put into words just how much Matthew meant to me. I will miss him every day, but I know that his memory will live on in my heart forever. Rest in peace, my dear friend. You will never be forgotten.

