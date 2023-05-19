Dead – Death – Obituary News : California Mourns the Passing of Wesley Newell – Death Cause Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Wesley Nowell: A Call for Help

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Wesley Nowell. Wesley was a beloved member of our community who always went above and beyond to help those in need. We are grateful for the numerous times he has helped us, and we want to ensure that he receives a proper burial and that his child is taken care of.

A Plea for Support

As we mourn the loss of Wesley, we are also faced with the reality of the expenses that come with his passing. His mother has signed a do not resuscitate order, and he passed away shortly after. We are asking for your support in donating to a fundraiser that will help cover the medical and burial expenses.

Wesley’s partner, Teri, is left to care for their child while dealing with the overwhelming grief and financial burden. We have the power to come together as a community and support this family during their time of need.

A Generous Spirit

For those who knew Wesley, you know that he always had a generous spirit. He would give you the shirt off his back if you asked, and he probably has at some point. Let’s honor his memory by showing the same generosity and support to his family.

Even if you don’t have much to give, every little bit helps. If everyone donated just five dollars, we could quickly raise enough money to cover the expenses and alleviate some of the stress that this family is facing.

A Final Request

We ask that you please consider donating to the fundraiser and sharing this message with others who may be able to help. Let’s come together and show our appreciation for all that Wesley has done for us and his community.

Rest in peace, Wesley. Your kindness and generosity will never be forgotten.

