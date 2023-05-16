Dead – Death – Obituary News : California politician Gloria Molina dies after cancer fight

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gloria Molina, a trailblazing California politician, passed away on Sunday evening at the age of 74. Molina was the first Latina elected to both the Los Angeles City Council and the state’s assembly. She also made history as the first Latina elected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Molina died after a three-year battle with terminal cancer, which she announced in March. Despite her illness, Molina expressed gratitude for her life and her family, friends, and colleagues. Molina was born to farmworkers in Montebello, California, and became a Democrat who spent her career fighting for the needs of vulnerable communities. In addition to her political achievements, Molina was a beacon of hope and inspiration for many women in politics.

Molina’s life and legacy were marked by a series of firsts. In 1982, she became the first Latina elected to the California State Assembly. Five years later, she was elected the first Latina to the Los Angeles City Council. In 1991, she made history again as the first Latina elected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Throughout her career, Molina fought tirelessly for the needs of her constituents, particularly those who were often overlooked or marginalized. She was a champion for Latinos, women, and the Eastside community of Los Angeles.

Molina’s impact on California politics was significant and enduring. She opened doors for other women and Latinas who followed in her footsteps. Her legacy also includes her role in the creation of the Gloria Molina Grand Park in Eastside Los Angeles, which was renamed in her honor shortly after she announced her cancer diagnosis. The park was a project that Molina had fought for, and it became a reality in 2012.

Molina’s passing has been met with an outpouring of tributes and condolences from colleagues, friends, and admirers. Many have expressed their gratitude for Molina’s courage, determination, and leadership. Her legacy will be remembered and celebrated for years to come. Molina is survived by her husband, Ron Martinez, her daughter, Valentina Martinez, and her nine siblings.

The passing of Gloria Molina is a reminder of the importance of representation and diversity in politics. Molina’s achievements broke barriers and created opportunities for others to follow in her footsteps. Her legacy will inspire generations of women and Latinas to pursue public service and make a difference in their communities. As we mourn her passing, we also honor her life and her contributions to California politics. Gloria Molina will be deeply missed, but her legacy will live on.

