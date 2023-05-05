Dead – Death – Obituary News : Call for justice for DUT student’s suicide attempt

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Incident at a DUT Student Residence

Recently, an incident took place at a student residence in the Durban University of Technology (DUT) that has raised concerns about the safety and acceptance of LGBTQ+ students on campus. According to reports, a student – whose identity has been kept anonymous – was subjected to homophobic comments and actions by his roommates simply for being open about his sexuality.

The Allegations

It is alleged that the student, who identifies as gay, was mocked and ridiculed by his roommates for his sexual orientation. They reportedly made derogatory comments and slurs, and even went as far as to vandalize the student’s personal belongings. The victim claims that he had been enduring the harassment for weeks before finally speaking out about it.

Furthermore, it is reported that the university authorities were aware of the situation but had failed to take any action. The student claims that he had reported the harassment to the residence manager but was simply told to ignore it and that it was “just a phase”.

The Impact

The incident has sparked outrage and concern among the LGBTQ+ community at DUT and beyond. Many have taken to social media to express their support for the victim and to call for action to be taken against the perpetrators.

It is important to note that incidents like this can have a profound impact on the mental and emotional wellbeing of LGBTQ+ individuals. Homophobic bullying and harassment can lead to feelings of isolation, anxiety, and depression, and can even result in suicide. This is why it is crucial for universities and other educational institutions to create safe and inclusive environments for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

The University Response

Following the incident, DUT released a statement condemning the alleged homophobic harassment. The university stated that they do not tolerate any form of discrimination or harassment and that they are committed to creating a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

The university also claimed that they had launched an investigation into the incident and that appropriate action would be taken against those found guilty of wrongdoing. However, some students and members of the LGBTQ+ community have criticized the university for not doing enough to address the issue of homophobia on campus.

What Needs to be Done

It is clear that more needs to be done to address the issue of homophobia and discrimination on university campuses. Educational institutions have a responsibility to create safe and inclusive environments for all students, and this includes LGBTQ+ individuals.

One way to achieve this is through education and awareness-raising. Universities should provide training and workshops for students and staff on LGBTQ+ issues, including the impact of homophobia and discrimination on mental health. This can help to create a more empathetic and understanding campus community, where everyone feels respected and valued.

Universities should also have clear policies and procedures in place for dealing with incidents of discrimination and harassment. These policies should be communicated clearly to all students and staff, and they should be enforced consistently and fairly. This sends a strong message that discrimination and harassment will not be tolerated, and that everyone has a role to play in creating a safe and inclusive campus environment.

The Way Forward

The incident at the DUT student residence is a stark reminder that homophobia and discrimination are still very real issues that need to be addressed. Educational institutions have a crucial role to play in creating safe and inclusive environments for all students, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

It is time for universities to take proactive steps to address these issues, through education, awareness-raising, and clear policies and procedures. Only then can we create a campus community where everyone feels respected, valued, and safe.

Let us all stand together in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community and work towards creating a world where everyone can live and love freely, without fear of discrimination or harassment.

News Source : Vukani Langa

Source Link :LGBTQ activists demand justice for DUT student who attempted suicide/