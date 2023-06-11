Dead – Death – Obituary News : Callie Joseph: Bio, Age, Accident, Brother, Death, Net Worth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Early Life

Callie Joseph was born in 2005 in Haverhill, Massachusetts, United States. She was the daughter of Cal Joseph and Serena Joseph. She had an older brother, Evan, who tragically died with her in a car accident in April 2023. Callie was 18 years old at the time of her death.

Education

Callie attended a private school in the United States and had not yet graduated at the time of her death.

Career

Callie was a talented ice hockey player who played for the Kenora Thistles. She was also a track and field athlete and competed in the PMHA. Callie was a member of the U18 Female Prep Buffaloes team and was known for her dedication and caring nature.

Recent News

Callie and her brother Evan were involved in a car accident on April 22, 2023. They both tragically passed away in the accident, and the cause of the crash is still unknown. Kenora Thistles announced their deaths on their Facebook page, and a fundraising campaign has been started to support their family.

Personal Life

Callie was a beautiful and talented ice hockey player who was loved by many, but sadly, she was single at the time of her death.

Net Worth

There is no information available regarding Callie’s net worth.

Conclusion

Callie Joseph was a talented and caring ice hockey player who tragically passed away at a young age. She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.

