Dead – Death – Obituary News : Calls for Influencer Industry Regulation After Chinese Star’s Death

A Social Media Influencer’s Death Sparks Calls for Regulation in the Industry

The tragic death of a 21-year-old social media influencer, known online as Cuihua, while participating in an intensive weight loss boot camp in northwestern China has raised concerns over the influencer industry and the dangers associated with weight loss camps. Cuihua had been documenting her weight-loss journey on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok, in an attempt to inspire her followers to fight against obesity. However, her death has resulted in Chinese state media warning about the dangers of weight loss camps and the pressure women feel to meet societal beauty standards.

Cuihua’s Weight-Loss Journey

Cuihua had been posting videos of herself undergoing intense exercises, announcing that she had been weighing in at 156 kilograms (344 pounds) and was attempting to burn off 100 kilograms (220 pounds). According to China National Radio, Cuihua had attended multiple weight-loss camps in various cities and was able to lose more than 27 kilograms (60 pounds) in the two months before her death. However, her shocking death has resulted in local authorities investigating the possibility that the camp was using excessive or improper training.

The Dangers of Weight Loss Camps

“Weight loss boot camps are growing savagely, with a lot of false health and advertising complaints,” said the state-owned news agency China News Services. “It is common for trainees to get injured during the unregulated training process.” With the popularity of weight loss camps increasing, concerns are growing over the safety of such programs and the need for regulation. Cuihua’s death has brought attention to the dangers of these camps and the need for proper training and oversight to ensure the safety of participants.

Calls for Regulation in the Influencer Industry

Cuihua’s death has also raised concerns over the influencer industry as a whole. Her death happened weeks after another incident in which a young Chinese man died following a livestream of him binge-drinking alcohol. As a result, China’s National Video and Television Administration and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism have recently moved to restrict “31 misbehaviours by livestreamers”. The tragic deaths of these influencers have prompted calls for regulation in the industry to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

The Pressure of Societal Beauty Standards

Cuihua’s death has also highlighted the pressure women feel to meet societal beauty standards. In an attempt to inspire her followers, Cuihua was trying to show that she could lose more than half her body weight. However, her death has brought attention to the dangers associated with trying to meet unrealistic beauty standards and the need for society to embrace body positivity and acceptance.

The Impact of Influencers

Cuihua’s death has sparked a debate over the impact influencers can have on their followers. While influencers can provide motivation and inspiration, their actions can also have negative consequences. The need for proper regulation and oversight in the industry is becoming increasingly important to ensure the safety and well-being of both influencers and their followers.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Cuihua while participating in a weight loss camp has raised concerns over the safety and regulation of such programs, as well as the impact of influencers on their followers. The need for proper oversight and regulation in the influencer industry is becoming increasingly important to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. Additionally, society needs to embrace body positivity and acceptance to alleviate the pressure women feel to meet unrealistic beauty standards.

News Source : Evan Rosen

Source Link :Chinese social media star dies trying to lose half her body weight; sparks calls for regulation of influencer industry/