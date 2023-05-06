Dead – Death – Obituary News : Camden High School Student Killed in Wateree River Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes on the Wateree River: Teen Dies in Boating Accident

Kershaw County, South Carolina was rocked by tragedy when a 15-year-old Camden High School student died in a boating accident on the Wateree River. The incident occurred on Saturday night, around 10:15 p.m., and involved two boats. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the people on both boats were friends and were brush fishing at the time of the accident.

The boats were in motion when one of them collided with the other near Pine Tree Creek, resulting in the death of the teenager. The victim’s name has not been released by the authorities because he was a minor. West, however, confirmed that there was no foul play suspected, and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday in Newberry County. The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is handling the investigation.

The tragedy has left the community in shock and mourning, as the victim was a well-liked and active member of the community. Camden High School released a statement expressing their condolences to the family and friends of the victim, and offering support to anyone who needs it. The school also said that they will be providing grief counseling to students and staff on Monday.

The incident has also raised questions about boating safety, particularly in light of the fact that the accident occurred at night. Boating accidents are unfortunately common, and often result in serious injury or death. According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there were 4,168 boating accidents in 2019, resulting in 613 deaths and 2,559 injuries. The majority of these accidents were caused by operator error, alcohol use, or improper lookout.

To prevent accidents like this from happening, it is important for boaters to follow safety rules and regulations. This includes wearing life jackets, maintaining a proper lookout, and not operating a boat under the influence of drugs or alcohol. It is also important for boaters to be aware of the unique risks associated with nighttime boating, such as reduced visibility, and to take extra precautions to ensure their safety.

The tragedy on the Wateree River serves as a reminder of the importance of boating safety, and the devastating consequences that can result when safety rules are not followed. As the community mourns the loss of the young victim, it is important to come together and support one another, and to work towards preventing similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

News Source : Christopher Buchanan

Source Link :Camden High School student dies in Wateree River crash/