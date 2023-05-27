Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cameroon bus crash kills 19

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Passenger Bus Collides with Truck in Cameroon, Killing at Least 19 People

Tragedy struck on the Douala-Edea road in Cameroon when a passenger bus collided with a heavy-duty truck. The bus was headed to the southern town of Eseka when it lost control and crashed into the truck, which was transporting sand. The collision led to the death of at least 19 people, while many others sustained severe injuries.

The Details of the Accident

According to Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, the majority of the passengers on board the bus died on the spot. The injured were rushed to hospitals in the capital for medical attention. The accident happened near a police checkpoint, and the cause of the crash has been attributed to reckless driving.

The Investigation

The police in Cameroon have opened an investigation into the accident. The government has also promised to take measures to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future. Road crashes are common in Cameroon, and the government estimates that about 1,500 people die annually due to these accidents.

Common Causes of Road Accidents in Cameroon

Several factors contribute to road accidents in Cameroon. One of the leading causes of road accidents is reckless driving. Drivers often exceed speed limits, ignore traffic rules and regulations, and drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Another factor is the poor state of the roads. Most of the roads in Cameroon are in a terrible state, and the government has not invested enough resources to maintain them. This situation makes it difficult for drivers to navigate the roads, leading to accidents.

Lastly, the lack of proper driver training and education contributes to road accidents. Many drivers in Cameroon do not have the necessary skills and knowledge to drive safely on the roads. As a result, they cause accidents that lead to loss of life and property.

The Way Forward

To reduce the number of road accidents in Cameroon, the government needs to take several measures. One of the measures is to improve the state of the roads. The government should invest more resources in road maintenance to ensure that the roads are safe for drivers.

The government should also enforce traffic rules and regulations to prevent reckless driving. This will involve imposing stiff penalties on drivers who break traffic laws. The government should also enhance driver training and education to improve the skills and knowledge of drivers on the roads.

Lastly, the government should invest in technology to improve road safety. For instance, the use of speed cameras and other technologies can help to prevent speeding and other dangerous driving practices.

Conclusion

The collision between the passenger bus and the heavy-duty truck in Cameroon is a tragic incident that highlights the need for the government to take action to prevent road accidents. The government should invest more resources in road maintenance, enforce traffic rules and regulations, enhance driver training and education, and invest in technology to improve road safety. These measures will go a long way in reducing the number of road accidents in Cameroon and saving lives.

Cameroon bus accident Fatal bus crash in Cameroon Road safety in Cameroon Public transportation in Cameroon Emergency response in Cameroon accidents

News Source : WFIN Local News – News, Sports and Weather

Source Link :At least 19 dead in Cameroon bus crash/