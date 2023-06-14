Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cameroon’s Opposition Leader John Fru Ndi Passes Away at 81

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

John Fru Ndi: The Historic Opponent of Cameroon’s Ruling President Paul Biya

John Fru Ndi, one of the historic opponents of Cameroon’s long time ruling President Paul Biya, has died. Fru died late Monday evening in Yaoundé at the age of 81 “following a long illness”, according to his party, the Social Democratic Front (SDF). He was the founder and president of the party he created in 1990, the main opposition represented in the Cameroon National Assembly.

Early Life and Political Career

Born in the English-speaking region of Cameroon on July 7, 1941, in Bamenda in the country’s northwest, Fru Ndi was a prominent politician who ran against Biya three times in the presidential elections of 1992, 2004, and 2011. He was a teacher by profession and started his political career in the 1980s, when he became a vocal critic of the one-party state that existed under Cameroon’s first president, Ahmadou Ahidjo.

After Ahidjo resigned in 1982, Biya took over the presidency and continued to rule the country with an iron fist. Fru Ndi’s opposition to Biya’s regime led to his arrest and imprisonment several times. He was even kidnapped by armed men in 2019, who demanded a ransom for his release.

Legacy as a Political Leader

Fru Ndi was revered as a political leader who fought tirelessly for democracy and human rights in Cameroon. He was known for his charismatic personality and his ability to mobilize the masses against Biya’s regime. Despite losing the presidential elections to Biya, Fru Ndi remained a vocal opponent of the government and continued to push for democratic reforms in the country.

His party, the SDF, is the main opposition in the Cameroon National Assembly and has been a thorn in Biya’s side for decades. Fru Ndi’s death comes at a time when Cameroon is facing a political and humanitarian crisis in the English-speaking regions of the country. The crisis, which started in 2016, has led to the displacement of thousands of people and the deaths of hundreds.

Final Years and Illness

In recent months, reports of Fru Ndi’s critical state of health had been circulating. He was said to have undergone surgery in a Swiss hospital, but after several months abroad, he returned to Cameroon. In his absence, he handed over the presidency of his party to his vice-president, Joshua Osih.

Despite his ill health, Fru Ndi remained committed to his political ideals until the end. His death is a great loss to the opposition in Cameroon and to the country as a whole. His legacy as a political leader who fought tirelessly for democracy and human rights will live on.

Conclusion

John Fru Ndi was a political giant in Cameroon who dedicated his life to fighting for democracy and human rights in his country. His unwavering commitment to his political ideals made him a revered figure in Cameroon and beyond. His death is a great loss to the opposition in Cameroon and to all those who believe in democracy and human rights. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders in Cameroon and Africa.

News Source : Africanews

Source Link :Cameroon: Main opposition leader John Fru Ndi dies at 81/