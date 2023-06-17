Dead – Death – Obituary News : Canada Highway Crash Kills 15

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

At Least 15 Dead in Tragic Bus Accident in Canada’s Manitoba Province

Introduction

On Thursday afternoon, a collision between a truck and a bus carrying senior citizens in a rural part of Canada’s Manitoba province resulted in the deaths of at least 15 people. The accident occurred on Highway 5, as the bus was headed south towards a casino near Carberry and the semitrailer was headed east on Highway 1. The majority of those on the bus were elderly individuals from the city of Dauphin, and ten others were being treated in hospital. The crash is one of the most lethal road accidents in recent Canadian history.

The Details of the Accident

Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer Rob Lasson explained in a news conference that the bus was carrying about 25 people, most of them elderly, and that the drivers of both the bus and the truck were alive. He declined to say who might have been responsible for the crash. Assistant Commissioner Rob Hill, who commands the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police, confirmed that at least 15 people had died as a result of the collision and that not all of the victims’ families had been notified as of Thursday evening.

Reactions to the Tragedy

The news of the tragic accident has shocked and saddened many in Canada, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson. In a tweet, Trudeau expressed his “deepest condolences to those who lost loved ones today, and I’m keeping the injured in my thoughts.” Stefanson said on Twitter that her heart breaks hearing the news of the accident. Flags have been lowered in mourning at Manitoba’s legislative building, and Prime Minister Trudeau marked the tragedy in a statement on Twitter.

Conclusion

The tragic bus accident in Manitoba province has resulted in the deaths of at least 15 individuals, most of them elderly, and has left many others injured and grieving. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing, and the families of the victims are still being notified. As the nation mourns this devastating loss, Canadians are reminded of the importance of road safety and the need to be vigilant while driving.

Highway accidents in Canada Fatal car crashes in Canada Traffic safety in Canada Road fatalities in Canada Canada highway collision news

News Source : TV360 Nigeria |

Source Link :At least 15 dead in Canada highway collision/