Dead – Death – Obituary News : Canadian BTS hopeful’s death hoax: How it spread

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Canadian Actor Dies After Spending $220,000 on Surgeries to Look Like BTS Star Jimin

The world of plastic surgery is an ever-growing industry, with people constantly seeking to enhance their appearance. However, when it comes to going under the knife to look like someone else, it can become a dangerous obsession. This was the case for Canadian actor Saint Von Colucci, who tragically passed away after undergoing 12 surgeries to look like BTS star Jimin.

The Obsession to Look Like Jimin

Saint Von Colucci had reportedly spent over $220,000 on surgeries to resemble the South Korean singer and dancer. According to foreign media reports, the actor had undergone various procedures, including double eyelid surgery, rhinoplasty, and jaw surgery, among others. The surgeries were allegedly performed so that Colucci could play a musician in a film.

However, it appears that the actor’s obsession with looking like Jimin went beyond just a movie role. Colucci had apparently been a fan of the K-pop group BTS for several years and had even changed his name to sound more Korean. He had also shared several social media posts about his love for Jimin, often comparing himself to the star.

The Tragic End

Unfortunately, Colucci’s quest to look like Jimin ended in tragedy. According to reports, the actor had traveled to South Korea to undergo the surgeries at a reputable clinic. However, he suffered complications after his jaw surgery, which led to his untimely death.

The news of Colucci’s death has shocked both his fans and those in the plastic surgery industry. While many people undergo cosmetic procedures to enhance their appearance, it’s important to remember that such surgeries come with risks. In Colucci’s case, his obsession with looking like Jimin led him down a dangerous path that ultimately cost him his life.

The Danger of Celebrity Obsession

Saint Von Colucci’s tragic end is a harsh reminder of the dangers of celebrity obsession. While it’s natural to admire and look up to celebrities, it’s important to remember that they are human beings with flaws and imperfections like everyone else. Trying to emulate a celebrity’s appearance can lead to an unhealthy obsession that can have detrimental effects on one’s mental and physical health.

Moreover, celebrities themselves often go through extensive grooming and styling to look a certain way. What may work for them may not necessarily work for others, and attempting to copy their appearance can lead to disastrous consequences. It’s crucial to prioritize self-acceptance and self-love over trying to look like someone else.

The Need for Responsible Plastic Surgery

Colucci’s death also highlights the need for responsible plastic surgery. While cosmetic procedures can help boost one’s confidence and self-esteem, it’s essential to ensure that they are done safely and with the patient’s best interests in mind. Patients should always do their research and choose a qualified and experienced surgeon who will prioritize their safety and well-being above all else.

Moreover, plastic surgery should not be used as a means to completely transform oneself into someone else. While it’s natural to want to enhance certain features, one should strive to maintain their unique identity and not try to become a carbon copy of someone else.

In Conclusion

Saint Von Colucci’s tragic end is a sobering reminder of the dangers of celebrity obsession and the need for responsible plastic surgery. While it’s natural to admire and look up to celebrities, it’s important to prioritize self-acceptance and self-love over trying to look like someone else. Cosmetic procedures should be done safely and with the patient’s best interests in mind, and patients should always do their research and choose a qualified and experienced surgeon.

May Saint Von Colucci Rest in Peace.

News Source : Morrison

Source Link :News of Canadian wannabe BTS star’s death is a hoax: How it spread/