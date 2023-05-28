Dead – Death – Obituary News : Canadian Singer Mary-Lu Zahalan Dies, Cause of Death Unknown

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mary Lu Zahalan Death: Remembering the Canadian Singer and Actress

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Canadian singer and actress, Mary Lu Zahalan. The news was shared by the Oakville Vocal Arts Festival on Saturday, 27th May 2023. Zahalan was not only a talented singer and actress, but also a Sheridan College professor of Popular Music Theory and Performance.

How Did Mary Lu Zahalan Die?

While the exact cause of Mary Lu Zahalan’s death was not disclosed by the Oakville Vocal Arts Festival, it is reported that she had been struggling with Stage 4 Lung Cancer. Zahalan fought her battle with cancer with great courage and strength, but unfortunately cancer defeated her in the end.

Who Was Mary Lu Zahalan?

Mary Lu Zahalan was a talented singer and actress who had released three CDs and was nominated for a Juno. She worked with popular music producers such as Humberto Gatica and David Foster, and had signed a deal with Sony Music. Zahalan also appeared in TV shows and films like Twice in a Lifetime, Top Cops, PSI Factor, Missing Treasures, Read or Not, Exhibit A, The Third Miracle, and Read or Not.

Aside from her successful career in music and acting, Zahalan was the founder of the Commercial Vocal Department in the Music Theatre program at the Sheridan Institute of Advanced Learning and Technology in Oakville. She also held a master’s degree from Liverpool Hope University in the UK where she majored in The Beatles, Popular Music and Society.

Mary Lu Zahalan Obituary

No details about Zahalan’s funeral services have been shared as of yet. Her family members are likely not in a position to plan anything at this time.

Many people who knew Zahalan have shared their condolences and memories of her on social media. Valerie Stanois Mangiardi wrote, “Mary-Lu Zahalan was one of those teachers who changed the game for me. I wouldn’t be the performer, teacher and person I am today without her. My condolences to her family and anyone whose life she touched. This one hurts.”

David Connolly shared, “Mary-Lu Zahalan taught me that kindness is a skill that, like all skills, needs to be practiced – even when you don’t feel like it. With enough practice and tons of grace, it can become habit.”

Aaron Walpole also shared his thoughts, “I’ve been lucky, to say the least, to have had many educators help guide me and my career for over two decades, but none have been more influential than Mary-Lu Zahalan. She passed this morning, far too soon. It seems unfair, but knowing how many lives she has touched, she has had a more than meaningful life. My heart is broken. My deepest condolences to her family, friends and all who knew her.”

The world has lost a talented artist and educator in Mary Lu Zahalan. She will be remembered for her contributions to the music and entertainment industry, as well as her impact on the lives of those she taught and mentored.

