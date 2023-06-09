Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cancer activist, 38, dies while blogging.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cancer Campaigner Trina Cleary Dies at 38, Leaving a Final Message to \’Live Your Life with No Regrets\’

Trina Cleary, a cancer campaigner from Co Wexford in Ireland, passed away at the age of 38 after battling breast cancer for five years. She was known for her blog where she documented her journey with the disease and advocated for early detection and body positivity.

Trina found a lump in her breast at the age of 33 and was diagnosed with cancer. Despite being a regular gym-goer, a non-smoker, and having no family history of the disease, she underwent eight rounds of chemotherapy, 25 rounds of radiotherapy, a lumpectomy, and a mastectomy.

In 2019, Trina went into remission, but in 2020, as the pandemic hit, she was informed that the cancer had returned and had spread to at least one other organ. Trina’s final Instagram post showed an artistic image of herself with angel wings, wearing a flower crown, and displaying her mastectomy scar. In the caption, she left a final message for her followers to “live your life with no regrets” and keep spreading awareness for early detection and body positivity.

Trina’s legacy of spreading awareness for early detection and promoting body positivity was acknowledged by the Irish Cancer Society. They paid tribute to her and said, “Since her diagnosis in 2018, she was a beacon of positivity and hope, determined to be the voice of cancer patients in Ireland by sharing her story to raise awareness around early detection, the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, whilst promoting body positivity.”

Trina’s son, Corey, who was 13 years old at the time of her passing, knew that her cancer was “never going to go away.” Trina would often show her mastectomy scar to her 26,000 followers on Instagram, encouraging them to embrace their bodies and feel beautiful regardless of their circumstances.

Trina’s story is a reminder of the importance of early detection and the need for greater awareness of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer. Her advocacy for body positivity serves as a reminder that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes, and that one should always love and embrace their body, regardless of any changes it may undergo.

In her final message, Trina urged her followers to “live your life with no regrets” and to make the most of every moment. Her legacy lives on through her advocacy and her message of positivity and hope, which continues to inspire and uplift those who knew her.

Cancer advocacy Living with cancer Blogging and cancer Cancer awareness Cancer activism

News Source : Gina Kalsi

Source Link :Fearless cancer campaigner who blogged about living with the illness dies at 38/