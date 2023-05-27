Dead – Death – Obituary News : Candy Montgomery’s Current Whereabouts & Love & Death Finale

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

You Will Be Shocked to Find Out Where Candy Montgomery is Today

Many people are still curious about Candy Montgomery, the infamous housewife who killed her friend in a brutal ax murder in 1980. Elizabeth Olsen is set to play her in the upcoming Hulu series Love and Death. But what happened to Candy Montgomery after her trial?

Believe it or not, Candy is a free woman today. However, her story is just as shocking as her crime. Let’s take a closer look at what happened.

The Murder of Betty Gore

Candy Montgomery was accused of murdering her close friend, Betty Gore, in Wylie, Texas on June 13, 1980. Candy was having an extramarital affair with Betty’s husband, Allan Gore. She had stopped by the family’s residence to pick up a swimsuit for their daughter when Betty confronted her about the affair. A physical fight ensued, ending with Candy stabbing Betty 41 times with a three-foot-long ax. Allan was out of town at the time.

After Allan confessed to authorities that he was having an affair with Candy, she was brought in for questioning. She did not take responsibility for Betty’s murder and refused to take a polygraph test. However, the footprints and evidence at the crime scene were enough for her arrest warrant.

The Trial

Four months later, Candy went to trial. She argued that she acted in self-defense after Betty grabbed the ax from the garage. Psychiatrists claimed that Candy had experienced a “dissociative reaction” during the altercation and that her rage was the result of childhood trauma.

Despite the shocking nature of the crime, the jury acquitted Candy Montgomery of murder charges on October 29, 1980.

Life After Trial

Following the trial, Candy’s husband, Pat Montgomery, and their children left Texas and moved to Georgia. The couple divorced four years later, and Candy adopted her maiden name. She went on to become a mental health counselor, which is ironic given her history.

Today, Candy is alive and was recently working as a therapist in Georgia. She was born in November 1949, and she is currently 72 years old.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Candy Montgomery’s story remains just as shocking today as it did in 1980. Despite being acquitted of murder charges, she will always be remembered for her brutal crime. While she may have moved on with her life, the scars of her actions will always remain. And as we wait for the upcoming series Love and Death, we can’t help but wonder what else we will learn about Candy Montgomery’s life.

News Source : Shreya Gupta

Source Link :Where Is Candy Montgomery Now? Love & Death Ending Explained/