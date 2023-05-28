Dead – Death – Obituary News : Canisso’s Death: Exploring the Cause at Age 57

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Shocking News of Canisso’s Death

The latest report is that the famous bassist Canisso has passed away. It is very shocking to hear about Canisso’s death, as he was not too old to pass away. But that’s the way cookies fall apart sometimes in life. Rock music fans reportedly woke up to this sad news on the morning of Monday, March 13, 2023. Raimundos bassist has reportedly passed away at the age of 57. He was gone too soon. Who confirmed Canisso’s death and what was his cause of death? There must be some questions prevailing in his mind regarding Canisso’s death. If yes, then stay with this page and search for the information. We have also talked about Canisso’s wake. Kindly drag down the page and have a look below.

Reason for Canisso’s Death

As mentioned, Canisso died at the age of 57, and his cause of death has become one of the most talked about aspects. Many are looking for articles on the web to find out what happened to Raimundo Canisso’s bassist. But Raimundo’s manager, Denis Porto, who revealed Canisso’s death, did not reveal his cause of death. He kept this information a secret. Therefore, the immediate cause of Canisso’s death cannot be explained at this time. Scroll down the page and read about Canisso’s wake.

Canisso’s Wake

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, a wake for Canisso will be organized, which will begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 4:00 p.m. The venue of the ceremony is Ginasia Jose Correa located in Barueri at Avenida Guilherme P. Guglielmo 1000 in São Paulo.

Canisso’s Personal Life

Let’s talk about Canisso’s personal life. His real name was Jise Henrique Campos Pereira but he was affectionately known as Canisso. He was a native of São Paulo, where he was born on December 9, 1965.

After learning of Canisso’s death, Marcelo D2 took to his Twitter account and wrote: “I met Canisso in 1993 in Baixo Gávea and we became friends the first night and we fought the first night too… I feel like I lost a brother in the path. My condolences to all the Raimundos boys”. And another person wrote that Canisso’s daughter posted on her Instagram page that her dad couldn’t resist an accident at home! My sincere condolences to the family! Canisso was 57 years old! And he was the bass player for Raimundos! Stay tuned to this website for more details and updates.

