Dead – Death – Obituary News : Canon City, CO Veteran Dies by Suicide

Travis Cain, a former US Army special operations soldier, passed away on June 1, 2023, due to the adverse effects of war. Travis was a remarkable individual, loved by many for his kindness, intelligence, and dedication to his career. His mother, Terri Cain, confirmed his death on social media, expressing her love and sorrow for her son. The Special Forces Foundation also mourned the loss of yet another brother due to the effects of combat.

Travis was a true hero, respected by both young and old people alike for his assertiveness, competence, and leadership. His passing was a shock to everyone who knew him, and tributes poured in from friends and family on social media. Many praised Travis for his sacrifices for his country and called for better support for veterans.

The exact cause of Travis Cain’s death has not been revealed, but sources claim that he died by suicide as a result of the adverse effects of war. The family has not released any information about his passing, and privacy should be respected.

Losing a loved one is one of the worst things anyone can go through, and the journey of life must come to an end for everyone. We wish Travis eternal peace and send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones, family, and friends. May he rest in peace.

