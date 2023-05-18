Dead – Death – Obituary News : CAN’s Former President Mbang Passes Away at 86

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Emulating the life of a great leader is a major step towards achieving success in any sphere of life. Sunday Coffie Mbang was one of such leaders. Until his death at the age of 86, he was a respected clergyman, a social activist, and a political influencer.

Mbang was born on September 26, 1935, in Ikoneto, a small village in present-day Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria. He started his educational journey at the Methodist Central School, Ikot Ekpene. He later proceeded to Hope Waddell Training Institute in Calabar, where he obtained his secondary education. His passion for education led him to study at the University of Ibadan, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Theology.

Mbang’s leadership qualities were evident from his early days in the ministry. He served as the chaplain of the Methodist Boys’ High School in Lagos and later as the chaplain of the University of Ibadan. He rose through the ranks to become the Bishop of the Methodist Church in Nigeria.

As a social activist, Mbang championed the cause of the less privileged in society. He fought for the rights of women and children and spoke against societal ills such as corruption, injustice, and human rights abuses. He also played a significant role in the fight against apartheid in South Africa, which earned him a commendation from the United Nations.

Mbang’s influence was not limited to the church alone. He was actively involved in politics, especially in his home state of Akwa Ibom. He was the leader of “Fathers of Faith,” a group of Christian leaders with significant influence over the state’s politics. He used his platform to advocate for good governance, accountability, and transparency in the state’s affairs.

In recognition of his leadership, the Methodist Church Nigeria named one of its dioceses Mbang’s Cathedral in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, in his honor. This gesture is a testament to the impact Mbang had on the church and society at large.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, described Mbang as a man known for his sincerity in words and actions. He recounted how Mbang stood for what was right and spoke truth to power without fear or favor. Obi also shared how Mbang was the first clergyman to publicly tell the then-President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, that he won the Anambra Gubernatorial election in 2003 when he was rigged out.

Mbang’s death is a great loss to Nigeria, especially the church and the people of Akwa Ibom State. However, his legacy of leadership, integrity, and social activism will continue to inspire generations to come. As we mourn his passing, let us also learn from his life and emulate his example of selfless service to God and humanity.

