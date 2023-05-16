Dead – Death – Obituary News : Caponigro’s Legacy: Robinson Center Contribution

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jay Caponigro: A Legacy of Community Engagement and Service

Jay Caponigro, a graduate of the University of Notre Dame and senior director of community engagement for the university, passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. Caponigro was known for his unwavering commitment to relationships, his family, and his work, as well as his passion for solving problems and improving the lives of those around him.

Caponigro’s dedication to service began early in his career when he served as executive director of Chicago’s Southwest Organizing Project, a faith-based community organization that included 25 churches and schools in the racially diverse neighborhoods of the city’s southwest side. He returned to Notre Dame in 1999 as director of urban programs for the Center for Social Concerns, and soon after became the founding director of the Robinson Community Learning Center.

Under Caponigro’s leadership, the Robinson Community Learning Center launched a number of programs aimed at empowering young people and building stronger communities. These programs included Take Ten, a conflict resolution program that provides young people with positive alternatives to violence; the Robinson Shakespeare Company; a Lego Robotics Team; a high school business development and entrepreneurship program; and the Teachers as Scholars program.

Caponigro’s commitment to service extended beyond the Robinson Community Learning Center and the University of Notre Dame. He also served as a South Bend Community School Corp. trustee for two four-year terms, was a board member of the Oaklawn mental health center, the South Bend Center for the Homeless, and the South Bend Mayor’s Commission for Violence Reduction. He taught various courses related to Catholic social teaching at Notre Dame and Holy Cross College and was honored with the 2014 Champion for Education Award from Notre Dame’s Institute for Educational Initiatives.

Caponigro’s impact on the community was significant, and his loss is deeply felt. Tim Sexton, associate vice president for public affairs at Notre Dame, said in a university release, “Jay approached his work with great dedication and passion and is leaving a legacy of incredible impact. A community organizer to his core, Jay provided a beautiful example of working for the greater good.”

Caponigro is survived by his wife, Lyn, four children, Matthew (Emily), Maria (Josh), Mitchell, and Monica, and one granddaughter, Camila Jayne. His youngest daughter, Monica, is a junior at Notre Dame.

Visitation for Caponigro will be held on Wednesday, May 17, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Palmer Funeral Home in South Bend, where a Rosary will be recited at 4 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at Notre Dame.

In his life and work, Jay Caponigro exemplified the ideals of the University of Notre Dame and embodied the spirit of service that is at the heart of the university’s mission. He will be deeply missed but his legacy of community engagement and service will continue to inspire and guide those who knew him and worked alongside him.

Paul Caponigro Robinson Center Photography Legacy Fine Art Photography Landscape Photography

News Source : Ed Semmler

Source Link :Caponigro left behind a legacy that included the Robinson center/