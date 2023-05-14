Dead – Death – Obituary News : Car genius Giotto Bizzarrini passes away in Livorno

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Giotto Bizzarrini, the Legendary Engineer from Livorno

On 13 May 2023, the world of automotive engineering lost a legend as Giotto Bizzarrini passed away at the age of 96 in his hometown of Livorno. Bizzarrini was a creator of famous automobile myths such as the Ferrari 250 Gto, the Lamborghini V12 engine, and the 5300 Gran Turismo that bear his name and were mass-built in the factory in Leghorn.

Early Life and Career

Giotto Bizzarrini was born on June 6, 1926, in Livorno, Italy. His father was a naval officer, and Bizzarrini inherited his love for machinery and engineering. Bizzarrini studied engineering at the University of Pisa and later joined Alfa Romeo, where he worked on the development of the Alfa Romeo 1900. In 1953, he joined Ferrari, where he worked on some of the most iconic cars in the brand’s history, including the Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa and the Ferrari 250 Gto.

The Birth of the Bizzarrini Brand

In 1961, Bizzarrini left Ferrari to start his own company, Bizzarrini S.p.A. The company’s first car was the Bizzarrini 5300 GT, which was based on the Iso Rivolta GT. The car was powered by a Chevrolet V8 engine and had a top speed of 170 mph. The 5300 GT was a commercial success, and Bizzarrini went on to produce other models, including the Bizzarrini P538 and the Bizzarrini Manta.

The Lamborghini Connection

In 1963, Bizzarrini was hired by Ferruccio Lamborghini to work on the development of the Lamborghini V12 engine. Bizzarrini’s work on the engine was crucial to the success of the Lamborghini brand and helped establish it as a serious competitor to Ferrari.

The Legacy of Giotto Bizzarrini

Giotto Bizzarrini was a true visionary and innovator in the world of automotive engineering. His contributions to the automotive industry are immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of engineers and designers. Bizzarrini’s cars are still highly sought after by collectors and enthusiasts, and they remain a testament to his genius.

The Funeral

The funeral for Giotto Bizzarrini will be held in Livorno on May 16, 2023. The funeral procession will start at the Bizzarrini factory in Leghorn, where his cars were mass-built, and will proceed to Livorno’s main cathedral. The funeral is expected to be attended by many of Bizzarrini’s friends, family, and colleagues from the automotive industry.

Conclusion

The world has lost a true legend with the passing of Giotto Bizzarrini. His contributions to the automotive industry will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of engineers and designers. The funeral of Giotto Bizzarrini will be a fitting tribute to a man who changed the world of automotive engineering forever.

