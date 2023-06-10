Dead – Death – Obituary News : Car Overturn Accident in Karnataka Results in Death Without Treatment. (57 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vehicles were coming from Ooty towards Gudalur the day before yesterday. Then D. R. A car which was coming between Bazar-Midwattam suddenly overturned in the middle of the road. Seeing this, fellow motorists rescued those trapped inside the car. The person who was driving the car sustained serious injuries on his head. Meanwhile, traffic on the road came to a halt. This incident is a reminder of the importance of road safety.

Road safety is a crucial issue that affects everyone. Whether you are a driver, a pedestrian, or a passenger, road safety is something that you should prioritize. Accidents on the road can happen to anyone, and they can have devastating consequences. It is important to take steps to prevent accidents from happening in the first place.

One of the most important things you can do to ensure road safety is to follow traffic rules. Traffic rules are in place to keep everyone safe on the road. They are designed to prevent accidents and reduce the risk of injury. When you follow traffic rules, you are not only protecting yourself but also other drivers and pedestrians.

Another important aspect of road safety is proper vehicle maintenance. Regular maintenance of your vehicle can help prevent breakdowns and other issues that can lead to accidents. Make sure that your car is in good condition before you hit the road. Check the brakes, tires, and other critical components to ensure that they are in good working order.

Wearing seat belts is another crucial aspect of road safety. Seat belts can save lives in the event of an accident. Make sure that you and your passengers wear seat belts at all times while driving. It is also important to ensure that children are properly secured in car seats or booster seats.

Avoiding distractions while driving is also essential for road safety. Distractions such as texting, talking on the phone, or eating can take your attention away from the road and increase the risk of an accident. Always focus on the road while driving and avoid distractions.

In the event of an accident, it is important to stay calm and call for help. If you are injured, seek medical attention right away. Do not attempt to move yourself or others unless it is absolutely necessary. Wait for emergency services to arrive and follow their instructions.

In conclusion, road safety is a crucial issue that affects everyone. It is important to follow traffic rules, maintain your vehicle, wear seat belts, avoid distractions, and stay calm in the event of an accident. By taking these steps, you can help prevent accidents and keep yourself and others safe on the road. Let us all pledge to prioritize road safety and make our roads safer for everyone.

News Source : Latasha

Source Link :Lokal App | Car overturn accident in Karnataka J. Ka. Death without executive treatment/