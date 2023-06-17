Dead – Death – Obituary News : Carlyn Rosser’s Mysterious Death: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Carlyn Rosser: Remembering Patrick Duffy’s Late Wife

Carlyn Rosser is best known for being the wife of Hollywood actor Patrick Duffy, but she had an established career before meeting the star. She worked as a ballet dancer with the First Chamber Dance Company of New York. Born on 27th July 1939, in Charleston County, South Carolina, United States, Carlyn passed away in January 2017 in California, United States. Her cause of death is reported to be cancer, but it is unclear when she was diagnosed with the ailment.

Patrick Duffy, known for his roles in Mistletoe Secret, Dallas, Man from Atlantis, Welcome to Sweden, and The Bold and the Beautiful, met his late wife, Carlyn, on a tour bus. He was a recent college graduate touring as a narrator with a dance production while Carlyn worked as a ballerina. Talking to Closer Weekly, Patrick revealed that he was attracted to her because of her talent. The Man from Atlantis star tied the knot with Carlyn Rosser on 15th February 1974 in San Bernardino, California, United States. Rosser was 34, while Patrick was 24 at the time of their wedding. The couple stayed together for over 42 years.

Patrick Duffy has experienced several personal tragedies, including the murder of his parents and the death of his long-term wife, Carlyn. The couple had one of the greatest marriages in Hollywood that lasted more than four decades. After Rosser’s death, Patrick thought he would never be ready to move on. In a 2019 interview with Closer Weekly, he opened up about missing his wife and considered himself still married several years after her passing. The Mistletoe Secret actor decided to find love again after his sons encouraged him. He started dating actress and jazz singer Linda Purl in November 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic. They starred together in Lifetime’s Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story.

Carlyn Rosser’s legacy continues to live through her sons and husband. The Man from Atlantis star has two grown sons with his late wife, Carlyn Rosser. Their eldest son, Padraic Terrence Duffy, was born in 1974 and is the managing director for a theatre company in Los Angeles. He is married to actress Emily Kosloski, and they have two kids. Their youngest son, Conor Duffy, was born in 1980 and is an actor known for Good Girls, The Mick, Superstore, and Arrested Development. Conor is married to TV producer Emily Cutler, and they have two kids. The couple’s children and grandkids were a strong support system for the Dallas actor after his wife’s passing.

Carlyn Rosser may have been known as the wife of Patrick Duffy, but she was much more than that. She had a successful career as a ballet dancer and was beloved by her family. Her passing left Patrick Duffy heartbroken, but he has since found happiness again with Happy Days actress Linda Purl. Carlyn’s legacy will continue to live on through her family and the memories she created with her loved ones.

News Source : Briefly

Source Link :The untold story of Carlyn Rosser: How did Patrick Duffy’s wife die?/