Dead – Death – Obituary News : Carol Higgins Clark, suspense author with wit, passes at 66.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Carol Higgins Clark: A Master of Suspense and Dark Humor

Carol Higgins Clark, a prolific writer of popular suspense novels, passed away on June 12, 2021, at the age of 66. She was known for infusing the corpses-and-clues genre with doses of dark humor, and for teaming up with her mother, the famed mystery author Mary Higgins Clark, on Christmas-themed whodunits. Ms. Clark’s literary brand centered around the character Regan Reilly, a fictional private eye whose backstory had some autobiographical touches. Reilly’s mother was a famous mystery novelist, and Reilly was raised in New Jersey, like Ms. Clark, before drifting to the West Coast.

Ms. Clark’s more than a dozen books took Reilly on cases that often traced Ms. Clark’s life. “Decked” (1992), Ms. Clark’s first novel, peers into a cold-case murder in England, where Ms. Clark spent a college semester. In “Wrecked” (2010), a mysterious death is investigated on Cape Cod, where Ms. Clark vacationed many summers. The plot of “Mobbed” (2011) involves trying to prevent bloodshed on the New Jersey shore.

“As a writer you always use what you know and take things from life,” Ms. Clark once said. “So, sure, I think there is some of me in Regan.”

Ms. Clark didn’t set out to follow her mother’s literary career. She aspired to become an actress. Ms. Clark found her spark as a writer while helping type the final versions of some of her mother’s manuscripts in the 1970s. They discussed plots and characters, and Ms. Clark made suggestions for dialogue and references to make them ring more authentic to younger readers. “That’s when it all started,” she said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Clark was landing acting roles. She had a part in an off-Broadway staging of Wendy Wasserman’s play “Uncommon Women and Others” as well as some television movies. When “Where Are the Children?” was adapted into a 1986 film from her mother’s novel, Ms. Clark was cast in a small part as a television reporter. She then played the lead role, a women frightened of her new husband, in the 1992 movie version of her mother’s book “A Cry in the Night.”

That same year, Ms. Clark’s “Decked” was published, introducing the gumshoe character Regan Reilly and Ms. Clark’s penchant for splicing in light banter and wry observations as a mystery is unraveled. In this case, Reilly is returning from Britain on an ocean liner after the body of her long-missing roommate was unearthed during a class reunion.

Ms. Clark described the shoes of an elderly woman on board the ship as “like gunboats hinged on her thick ankles.” In the stalker mystery “Twanged” (1998), Ms. Clark playfully skewered the Hamptons. Reilly is surrounded by an oddball coterie including an heir to a “thumbtack fortune,” a guru who calls himself Peace Man, and a feng shui aficionado who can’t stop rearranging furniture.

The body-on-the-beach plot of “Burned” (2005) unfolds as Reilly visits Hawaii for a bachelorette fling before her wedding. A friend pleads for Reilly to “go easy on me with the bridesmaids’ dresses.” Reilly’s reply: “I was actually thinking of plaid pantsuits.”

Ms. Clark’s style of writing was different from her mother’s. Mary Higgins Clark’s style was “deadly serious novels about the sort of chilling fears that come to women in the middle of the night,” while her daughter “spooned in a bit of bawdy, a soupçon of slapstick.”

Ms. Clark always had a soft spot for Alvirah Meehan, one of her mother’s recurring characters. She even saved her life, in a literary sense. While reading a version of her mother’s 1987 book “Weep No More, My Lady,” Ms. Clark was stunned that Meehan was killed off. Ms. Clark thought she was too interesting of a character to lose. “You can’t kill Alvirah, too,” Ms. Clark recalled telling her mother. “Well, I begged for Alvirah’s life and she kept her alive.”

Carol Ann Higgins Clark was born on July 28, 1956, in Manhattan and raised in Washington Township in northern New Jersey. Her father died when she was 8. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1978 and then studied acting at Beverly Hills Playhouse.

In October 2006, New York Yankees pitcher Cory Lidle and a flight instructor were killed when their small plane crashed into an Upper East Side building. Ms. Clark’s apartment, just one story below the impact, was badly damaged. She was not at home at the time.

Ms. Clark lived most recently in West Hollywood and was active in Los Angeles-area charities aiding homeless people and others with disabilities. She recorded a public service video supporting a foundation researching appendix cancer.

Ms. Clark often took part in a monthly lunch with other mystery and suspense writers. Once, author Warren Murphy asked each to describe the scariest sound if alone at home at 3 a.m. His pick: “A toilet flushes.” Soon after, Ms. Clark was spending the night by herself at her mother’s house in New Jersey. She heard the sound of the elevator. “I ran out of that house so fast” and called the police, she recounted. She finally learned that the elevator automatically returns to the second floor.

Ms. Clark was a gifted writer who will be dearly missed by her fans and readers. Her legacy lives on through her books, which continue to entertain and thrill readers with their unique blend of suspense and humor.

Carol Higgins Clark books Mystery novels with humor Suspense writer Carol Higgins Clark Carol Higgins Clark’s legacy Classic works of Carol Higgins Clark

News Source : Brian Murphy

Source Link :Carol Higgins Clark, suspense writer who added dash of humor, dies at 66/