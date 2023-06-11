Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Carolyn Bledsoe Passes Away – Cause of Death Revealed”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Carolyn Bledsoe Obituary: Celebrating a Life Filled with Creativity, Kindness, and Love

The passing of Carolyn Sue Bledsoe on June 9, 2023, has left the community of Russell Springs mourning the loss of a beloved resident. Carolyn, who was 69 years old, had a life filled with creativity, kindness, and love for her family, friends, and community.

Early Life and Career

Carolyn was born on August 11, 1953, in Albany, Kentucky, to Homer Beck and Uldine Cross. Her early years were spent in the care of her maternal grandparents, Owen and Haidee Grider, who lived in Russell Springs and nurtured her for the most part of her childhood. Carolyn’s parents passed away before her, leaving her with cherished memories of her grandparents’ love and guidance.

After completing her education, Carolyn worked as a Financial Counselor at Russell County Hospital for many years before retiring. She was known for her professionalism, attention to detail, and dedication to helping patients navigate the complexities of healthcare.

A Talented Artist and Passionate Cook

Carolyn had a passion for the arts, particularly painting landscapes and still lifes of flowers. She was a talented artist who captured the beauty of nature with her brushstrokes and colors. Her paintings were admired by many, and she enjoyed sharing her creations with her family and friends.

In addition to her artistic talents, Carolyn was also a passionate cook who loved to experiment with new recipes and ingredients. Her kitchen was always filled with the aroma of delicious food, and she was generous in sharing her culinary creations with everyone around her.

A Musical Soul and Faithful Churchgoer

Carolyn was also a skilled pianist who loved to play music that touched the heart and soul. She could often be found playing the piano at her local church, where she was an active member of several congregations over the years. Her faith was an essential part of her life, and she found strength, comfort, and guidance in her relationship with God.

A Loving Family Woman

Carolyn’s greatest joy in life was her family. She was a devoted mother to her son, Todd Bledsoe, and a doting grandmother to her two grandchildren, Mays and Annabeth. She cherished her siblings, Roy Wayne Beck, Richard Cross, Penny Russell, Tammy Brown, and Wendy McWhorter, and enjoyed spending time with them and their families.

A Memorial Service to Celebrate Carolyn’s Life

A memorial service for Carolyn will be held on Monday, June 12, 2023, at the chapel of Bernard Funeral Home in Russell Springs. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by the start of the service at 1:00 PM.

Carolyn will be remembered for her creativity, kindness, and love for her family and community. Her legacy of artistic talent, culinary skills, and musical soul will continue to inspire and touch the lives of those who knew her.

Carolyn Bledsoe Death Carolyn Bledsoe Obituary Carolyn Bledsoe Funeral Carolyn Bledsoe Memorial Carolyn Bledsoe Tribute

News Source : recent obits

Source Link :Carolyn Bledsoe Obituary, Carolyn Bledsoe Has Passed Away – Death Cause – recent obits/