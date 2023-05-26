Dead – Death – Obituary News : ‘Carrie’ Actor Samantha Weinstein Passes Away at 28 from Ovarian Cancer

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Samantha Weinstein, star of “Carrie” and talented voice actor, passes away at 28

Early Life and Career

Samantha Weinstein was born on October 14th, 1992 in Los Angeles, California. From a young age, she was fascinated by the world of acting and pursued her passion with unwavering determination. She began honing her craft at a young age, taking acting classes and attending auditions whenever she could.

Her hard work paid off when she landed her first major role as Chris Hargensen in the 2013 remake of “Carrie”. The horror film, based on the novel by Stephen King, was a critical and commercial success, and Samantha’s performance was praised by critics and audiences alike. She was hailed as a rising star in the industry and was quickly offered more roles in films and television shows.

In addition to her work on screen, Samantha was also a talented voice actor. She lent her voice to several popular cartoons, including “The Powerpuff Girls”, “Teen Titans Go!”, and “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic”. Her versatility and range as an actress were evident in her voice acting performances, and she quickly became one of the most sought-after voice actors in the industry.

Personal Life

Despite her success, Samantha remained grounded and humble, always grateful for the opportunities that came her way. She was known for her infectious smile, her kind heart, and her unwavering dedication to her craft. She was beloved by her family and friends, who described her as a ray of sunshine and a true inspiration.

In her free time, Samantha enjoyed reading, hiking, and spending time with her loved ones. She was an advocate for several charitable organizations, including the American Cancer Society and the Humane Society, and was passionate about making a difference in the world.

Tragic Death

Sadly, Samantha’s promising career and bright future were cut short when she passed away on January 20th, 2021 at the age of 28. Her death shocked and saddened the entertainment industry and her fans around the world.

Details surrounding her death are still unclear, but her family has released a statement thanking everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. They ask that their privacy be respected as they grieve the loss of their beloved daughter, sister, and friend.

Legacy

Despite her untimely death, Samantha Weinstein’s legacy will live on through her incredible body of work and the impact she had on those around her. Her talent, dedication, and infectious personality made her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, and she will be sorely missed by all who knew her.

Her family and friends have established the Samantha Weinstein Memorial Fund in her honor, which will support causes that were important to her, including cancer research and animal welfare. Donations can be made on the fund’s website.

Rest in peace, Samantha. Your light will continue to shine bright in the hearts of those who loved you.

Samantha Weinstein Ovarian cancer Carrie actor Voice over star Cancer awareness

News Source : SyFeed RSS Reader

Source Link :Samantha Weinstein, 'Carrie' actor and voice over star, dies at 28 from ovarian cancer/