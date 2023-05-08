Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cartoonist Sam Gross dies at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Gag Cartoonist Sam Gross Has Passed Away

Sam Gross, the legendary gag cartoonist, passed away on March 18, 2021, at the age of 88. Gross was known for his unique style of humor and his ability to make readers laugh out loud with his cartoons. He was a master of the one-panel cartoon, and his work appeared in many major publications, including The New Yorker, National Lampoon, and Playboy.

A Career in Cartoons

Gross began his career in the 1950s, working as a freelance cartoonist for various magazines and newspapers. He gained national recognition in the 1960s, when he began contributing cartoons to The New Yorker. His work quickly became a staple of the magazine, and he went on to contribute over 500 cartoons to the publication over the course of his career.

In addition to his work for The New Yorker, Gross also contributed cartoons to other major publications, including National Lampoon, Playboy, and Esquire. He was known for his irreverent humor and his ability to find the humor in everyday situations. His cartoons often featured animals, insects, and other creatures behaving in absurd and humorous ways.

A Unique Style

Gross’s style was instantly recognizable. He often used a scratchy, sketchy line and a minimalistic approach to his drawings. His characters were often exaggerated and distorted, with bulging eyes, elongated limbs, and other unusual features. His humor was often dark and edgy, and he was not afraid to tackle taboo subjects or push the boundaries of good taste.

Despite his often-controversial subject matter, Gross was widely respected in the cartooning community. He was known for his generosity and his willingness to share his knowledge with other cartoonists. He was also a mentor to many young artists, and his influence can be seen in the work of many contemporary cartoonists.

A Legacy of Laughter

Gross’s passing is a great loss to the cartooning community. His work brought joy and laughter to millions of readers over the course of his career, and his unique style and irreverent humor will be greatly missed.

However, Gross’s legacy will live on through his cartoons. His work will continue to be enjoyed by generations of readers, and his influence will continue to be felt in the world of cartooning for years to come.

Final Thoughts

Sam Gross was a true master of his craft, and his cartoons brought joy and laughter to countless readers over the course of his career. His unique style and irreverent humor were a breath of fresh air in the world of cartooning, and his influence can be seen in the work of many contemporary cartoonists.

Although he is no longer with us, his legacy will live on through his cartoons. He will be greatly missed, but his humor and his spirit will continue to inspire and entertain us for years to come.

News Source : Boing Boing BBS

Source Link :Legendary gag cartoonist Sam Gross has passed away – boing/