Dead – Death – Obituary News : Case filed for son’s death in accident

Tragic Death of Youth in Bike Collision Near Pupri Krishna Complex

A collision between two bikes on Wednesday evening near Pupri Krishna Complex has resulted in the tragic death of a young man named Mo. Ashif. The victim’s father, Abdul Rayuf, reported the incident to the Pupri police station, stating that the driver of the other bike fled the scene and remains unidentified.

The Incident

According to eyewitnesses, the collision occurred at around 7 pm on Wednesday evening. Ashif was riding his bike near Pupri Krishna Complex when another bike collided with him head-on. The impact was so severe that Ashif was thrown off his bike and sustained severe injuries. The other bike’s driver quickly fled the scene, leaving Ashif lying on the road in critical condition.

Passersby immediately rushed to Ashif’s aid and called an ambulance. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police were also informed of the incident, and an investigation into the accident has been initiated.

The Victim’s Family’s Grief

Ashif’s untimely death has left his family in a state of shock and grief. His father, Abdul Rayuf, stated that Ashif was the sole breadwinner of the family and had been working hard to support them. He expressed his anguish over the fact that his son’s life was cut short due to someone else’s negligence.

Rayuf also appealed to the police to apprehend the driver responsible for the accident and bring him to justice. He stated that he would not rest until the person responsible for his son’s death is caught and punished.

The Police Investigation

The Pupri police have launched an investigation into the incident and are trying to identify the driver of the other bike. They have registered a case under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and are working to gather evidence and track down the accused.

According to the police, CCTV footage from the area is being examined to identify the other bike’s driver. They have also appealed to the public to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

The Importance of Road Safety

This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of road safety. Accidents like these can be prevented if drivers follow traffic rules and exercise caution while driving. It is crucial to remember that reckless driving not only endangers the driver’s life but also puts other road users at risk.

It is the responsibility of every driver to ensure that they drive safely and follow traffic rules. They should also be aware of their surroundings and exercise caution while driving in areas with heavy traffic or poor visibility.

Conclusion

The death of Mo. Ashif has left his family and loved ones in a state of shock and grief. The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the driver responsible for the accident will be brought to justice.

This incident should serve as a wake-up call for all drivers to exercise caution while driving and follow traffic rules. Only by being responsible and vigilant while driving can we prevent accidents like these from happening in the future.

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :हादसे में बेटे की मौत का दर्ज कराया केस/