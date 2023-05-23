Dead – Death – Obituary News : Casey Rivara Passes Away: Updates

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

California Man Casey Rivara Killed While Helping Ducks Cross the Street

A man from California, Casey Rivara, tragically lost his life while attempting to assist a flock of ducks in crossing the street. The Rocklin Police Department (RPD) released a news announcement on May 18th, revealing that Rivara had parked his vehicle near the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard and left it unattended to help the ducks.

The Accident

Rivara was walking in the middle of Stanford Ranch Boulevard when he was hit by a car driven by a young man heading eastward on the same road. According to the Riverside Police Department, the motorist stayed at the scene, but Rivara couldn’t be saved and passed away suddenly, even as emergency personnel were on their way to the location to render aid.

The Royal Palm Beach Police Department stated that there have been no arrests made, and the investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

A Kind Man

Rivara’s family began a fundraising effort on the GoFundMe website to help them cope with their loss. According to Aunt Tracey Rivara, Casey was bringing his children home after taking them to swim practice when he saw a mama duck and her ducklings struggling to cross a busy intersection.

“Casey was the kindest, most amazing husband and father there ever was,” Tracey states about her former partner. “He continued to have sympathy for those who were suffering right up until the end of his life on earth.”

The Family’s Loss

Tracey is survived by his wife Angel and two children, both of whom were born after he passed away and are now 6 and 11 years old respectively. The family is working hard to heal their wounds and move on with their lives after going through such a traumatic experience.

Casey Rivara’s death is a tragic loss, and it serves as a reminder to be cautious when trying to help animals cross the road. It’s important to prioritize one’s own safety while still being compassionate towards animals in need.

News Source : obituary updates

Source Link :Casey Rivara Obituary, Death, Casey Rivara has passed away – obituary updates/