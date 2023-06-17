Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cast of Hair: What happened after Treat Williams?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hair: A Timeless Classic That Captured the Spirit of the Hippie Era

The 1979 film Hair is a musical adaptation of the Broadway show that debuted in 1968. The movie tells the story of a group of hippies living in New York City in the late 1960s, and it captures the exuberant flower-child zeitgeist of the era. The film’s enduring status was highlighted this week following the death of its star, Treat Williams, who passed away Tuesday at age 71 following a motorcycle accident in Vermont. The loss prompted many to reflect on the actor’s manifold contributions to entertainment over his nearly half-century-long career, which took off with a bang, not to mention literal bangs, with his portrayal of Berger in Hair.

Though its film adaptation arrived roughly a decade after the hippie era peaked in the late 1960s, the story, with its broader empathetic depiction of counterculture lifestyles, has proved timeless. The movie delivers “a rollicking musical memoir, as much a recollection of the show as of the period, a film that has the charm of a fable and the slickness of Broadway show biz at its breathless best.” The film begins with a chance encounter, leading a group of hippies — led by the charismatic Berger — to take a quiet, recently drafted young man from Oklahoma, Claude, under their wing for the short time he has in the city before he’s shipped off to fight in Vietnam.

The film stars Treat Williams as Berger, the magnetic leader of the ragtag hippie crew. The actor perfectly embodied the rebel-with-a-cause persona – both idealistic and unafraid to stir up trouble for the establishment, be it out of necessity or for adventure’s sake. It took 12 auditions before Williams finally nabbed the role. At his final one, he recalled, “I started removing all of my clothing. At the end of the monologue, I was standing stark naked in front of them. ‘They applauded … I told them: ‘This is all that I’ve got, I don’t know what else I can give you’ – and luckily, the bold move did the trick.”

The subsequent decades saw Williams star in a string of made-for-TV movies, among them: boxer Jack Dempsey in 1983’s Dempsey; Stanley Kowalski in 1984’s A Streetcar Named Desire; the titular role in 1987’s J. Edgar Hoover; holocaust survivor Max Rosenberg in 1990’s Max and Helen; and detective Jack Brenner in 1995’s In The Shadow of Evil, which also featured William H. Macy. The actor was also beloved as Dr. Andy Brown on TV show Everwood, which ran for four seasons from 2002 to 2006.

