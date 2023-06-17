Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cast of Hair: What Happened After Treat Williams?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hair: A Timeless Classic

The 1979 film Hair brought the iconic, hippie-age musical of that name to the silver screen. The story, which captured the exuberant flower-child zeitgeist of the 1960s through the lens of a band of New York City hippies, has proved timeless. The loss of one of its stars, Treat Williams, earlier this week at age 71 following a motorcycle accident in Vermont, has prompted many to reflect on the actor’s manifold contributions to entertainment over his nearly half-century-long career, which took off with a bang with his portrayal of Berger in Hair.

The film follows a tribe of hippies living in New York City in the late 1960s. Its broader empathetic depiction of counterculture lifestyles has made it an enduring classic. As The New York Times wrote in its 1979 review, the movie delivers “a rollicking musical memoir, as much a recollection of the show as of the period, a film that has the charm of a fable and the slickness of Broadway show biz at its breathless best.”

The film begins with a chance encounter, leading a group of hippies – led by the charismatic Berger – to take a quiet, recently drafted young man from Oklahoma, Claude, under their wing for the short time he has in the city before he’s shipped off to fight in Vietnam. The other core members of the hippie clan are Jeannie, Hud, and Woof, played by actors Annie Golden, Dorsey Wright, and Don Dacus, respectively. Jeannie, meanwhile, is pregnant, the father being one of the men in their circle.

Claude in tow, the group ends up courting the attention of a wealthy young socialite named Sheila, who appears secretly delighted when the gang crashes her parents’ hoity-toity private party at their New Jersey estate. Facing jail time for trespassing, Berger uses Claude’s only $50 of emergency cash to bail himself out, promising to use his freedom to hunt down bail money for everyone else. Berger then tries and fails to procure the outstanding bail money from Sheila before resorting to asking his mom for the cash.

Upon getting out of jail, the newly reunited group heads to a peace rally in Central Park, where they’re joined by Sheila, who apologizes for not being able to front the money. The group strips down and jumps in the Central Park pond for Claude’s last night before deploying. Some months later, in the winter, Sheila shows off a letter she’s received from Claude, who’s at army training camp in Nevada. The group hits the road to visit Claude before he’s shipped off to Vietnam. Berger, who sneaks into the training camp dressed as a general, surprises Claude, telling him that everyone, including Sheila, has come to see him.

Claude refuses to abandon his duties but agrees to let Berger temporarily assume his identity by giving him his uniform to wear so he can sneak off to see Sheila. However, in the short time he’s gone, the army camp’s leaders announce it’s time for the platoon to ship off to Vietnam. Claude rushes back to the camp, only to discover that Berger has been loaded onto the Vietnam-bound army plane in his place. Sometime later, Claude, Sheila, Jeannie, Hud, and Woof are seen standing in Arlington National Cemetery over Berger’s grave.

Treat Williams, who starred as Berger, perfectly embodied the rebel-with-a-cause persona – both idealistic and unafraid to stir up trouble for the establishment, be it out of necessity or for adventure’s sake. Williams went on to star in a string of made-for-TV movies, among them boxer Jack Dempsey in 1983’s Dempsey, Stanley Kowalski in 1984’s A Streetcar Named Desire, the titular role in 1987’s J. Edgar Hoover, holocaust survivor Max Rosenberg in 1990’s Max and Helen, and detective Jack Brenner in 1995’s In The Shadow of Evil, which also featured William H. Macy. The actor was also beloved as Dr. Andy Brown on TV show Everwood, which ran for four seasons from 2002 to 2006.

Hair is a timeless classic that remains relevant today, with its message of peace, love, and counterculture still resonating with audiences. Treat Williams’ performance as Berger will always be remembered as one of his most iconic roles, and his contributions to entertainment will continue to inspire future generations.

Hair cast members updates Remembering Treat Williams from Hair Hair musical cast changes Hair revival cast members Hair cast members where are they now

News Source : By Rachel Summer Small For Dailymail.Com

Source Link :What happened to the cast of Hair as Treat Williams dies?/