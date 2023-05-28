Dead – Death – Obituary News : Castlemaine Footballer’s Cause of Death Explained

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Dallas Keogh-Frankling, a 17-year-old football player for Castlemaine, died unexpectedly after collapsing in the locker rooms following an under-18s Bendigo League away game against the Kyneton Tigers. He had played through an injury sustained during a two-man tackle and was acknowledged as one of the top players on the pitch just moments before collapsing.

Paramedics were called to the Kyneton Football Netball Club around 12.20 p.m. on Saturday and took Dallas to Kyneton Hospital, where an air ambulance was waiting for him. Unfortunately, Dallas passed away in the hospital before being transported.

Mark Frankling, Dallas’s father, initially feared his son had broken ribs but was shortly proven wrong. After collapsing, Dallas’s eyes rolled into the back of his head, and his face turned “grey.” Mark held his son’s hand as medical personnel attempted to revive him for an hour and a half.

The Castlemaine Football Netball Club released a statement expressing their shock and sadness at Dallas’s passing and extended an invitation to all players and families to spend time together at their Camp Reserve home field in remembrance of the young player who had previously played for Castlemaine juniors before switching to the under-18 program.

Dallas was deeply passionate about football and loved his club and teammates. The community is lending support to his parents Mark and Regina, brother Ashton, and the club during this incredibly difficult time for the entire football community.

The cause of Dallas’s death is currently unknown, and his family has requested clarification. However, they have urged his teammates to continue playing, saying that Dallas would want them to keep competing.

The tragic passing of Dallas Keogh-Frankling has left the entire football community in shock and sadness. Premier Daniel Andrews expressed his “deepest condolences, prayers, and best wishes” to Dallas’s family and friends.

Dallas’s love for football and his club will be remembered by those who knew him. The community will continue to support his family and the club during this difficult time, and Dallas will be deeply missed by all who knew him. May he rest in peace.

