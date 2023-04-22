Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cathy Novak’s Death and Obituary – Reason for Passing

Cathy Novak passed away recently. Her cause of death has not been disclosed yet. May she rest in peace.

Cathy Novak Remembered: A Voice for Morality

The community of Junction 142 is mourning the loss of Cathy Novak, a beloved member and tireless advocate for those in need. Cathy’s unwavering support of the Junction 142 campaign allowed us to continue providing crucial services to our community.

A Life of Compassion and Generosity

Cathy led by example, approaching everything she did with an abundance of energy, love, and compassion. She oversaw the op shop for a number of years and generously donated to support those who were going through tough times.

A Legacy and Memory to Honor

As we come together to honor Cathy’s legacy, we invite the community to join us in lighting candles and placing them in the church at Junction 142 throughout the duration of her memorial service. This simple act will pay tribute to the life she led and the legacy she left behind.

Join Us for Cathy’s Memorial Service

Cathy’s memorial service will be held in Summer Hill on Wednesday at 10:30 am. We extend our deepest sympathies to her husband John, their children Klara and Eva, and all who mourn her loss. You can find more information about the service here.

Please Contribute in Any Way You Can

We welcome all members of the community to attend and contribute in any way that feels appropriate. If you have any questions or wish to contribute in a specific way, please do not hesitate to reach out to us.

Rest in Peace, Cathy

We hope that Cathy has found the peace and quiet she sought and that her memory will continue to inspire us to be voices for morality and compassion in our community.