Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cathy Whitehead’s Tragic Death in Conyers, GA – Prayers for Her Family

The Cathy Whitehead Murder Case: A Tragic Disappearance

Cathy Whitehead was a resident of Rockdale County, Georgia. On the evening of April 14, 1983, she went missing after a man named Donald Glen Everett entered her apartment and informed her that her fiancé would be calling her at a nearby pay phone. She was never seen again.

The Disappearance

Whitehead’s mother set out the following day to locate her daughter in the surrounding areas. She found Whitehead’s abandoned vehicle near the pay phone, with the car door open and the keys missing from the ignition. For a long time, law enforcement officials were unable to find any leads on her disappearance.

The Arrest of Donald Glen Everett

After a year of investigation, authorities detained Donald Glen Everett. It was discovered that he had discussed Cathy and her disappearance with others, prompting the police to further investigate him. While searching for evidence, an abandoned well in Gwinnett County was brought to the attention of the authorities.

The Discovery of Human Remains

Upon investigation, the authorities found human remains that had been extensively burned and had deteriorated, as well as clothing and a blue blanket. The condition of the remains made it impossible to determine the exact cause of death, but it was determined that the end was the result of a homicide.

The Unsolved Mystery

The Cathy Whitehead murder case remains unsolved to this day. Despite the arrest of Donald Glen Everett, there is no conclusive evidence linking him to the crime. The tragic disappearance of Cathy Whitehead continues to haunt her family and the community.

Conclusion

The Cathy Whitehead murder case is a heartbreaking tragedy that has yet to find closure. The disappearance of a young woman with her whole life ahead of her is a reminder of the importance of investigating and solving crimes. While the case remains unsolved, it serves as a reminder to the community to remain vigilant and always seek justice for those who have been wronged.

