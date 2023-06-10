Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cattle Poisoned from Drought-Stressed Forage, Not COVID-19 Vaccine

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Toxic Sorghum: The Real Cause of Cattle Deaths in Northern Italy

In August 2022, a cluster of incidents occurred in northern Italy where a herd of cattle died within a day of grazing on sorghum. Sorghum during drought contains high levels of a naturally occurring chemical compound called dhurrin, which when digested, converts into hydrogen cyanide and can kill cattle in as little as half an hour after ingestion. The attending veterinarians recognized the symptoms of acute prussic acid poisoning and were able to save some cattle with injections of sodium thiosulfate.

The False Narrative

In 2023, a video of the incident resurfaced on social media, targeting English-speaking audiences with an added false narrative that the cattle had just received COVID-19 vaccines. This false narrative was debunked by Italian public television, which reported that the herd was sickened by grazing on drought-stressed sorghum.

The Viral Video

The video shows dead and dying cattle in northwestern Italy. The thin plants of sorghum stand only about a foot high, and some cows appear to already be dead, while others can barely move. Some lying upright appear to be recovering or perhaps had not been so sick. A cow stretched out on her side appears to have a large syringe tip inserted in her side. An open cardboard box sits nearby on the ground.

The Real Cause of Cattle Deaths

An August 7, 2022, news segment with video from Rai, the Italian public broadcasting company, reported, “Massacre of cows in Sommariva Bosco | Vets are looking for an explanation. The drought may have concentrated toxic substances in the soil.” The Rai video segment includes an interview with the farmer and a short clip of the video footage that was posted on Twitter. This indicates that the clip on Twitter shows the same August 6, 2022, incident at Sommariva del Bosco. Another clip in the TV segment, filmed at the same farm, shows carcasses in a pile after the field had been cleared.

An August 12, 2022, Rai segment followed up on the original story to report that two additional farms had lost cattle from sorghum poisoning. Veterinarian Stefano Giantin was interviewed on camera during the follow-up report. He stated that sorghum is not always toxic and is a common forage for cattle to graze, eat as hay, or as silage. But under certain natural conditions such as drought or frost, the plants can be toxic to cattle.

Avoid Feeding Animals with Grass Clippings

Veterinarian Stefano Giantin also advised that animal owners should avoid using grass clippings to feed their animals, especially ruminants, especially cattle, and above all herbs that come from uncultivated fields or left in the wild. Due to the heat, sorghum hasn’t grown as it should, making it much more toxic and leading to the death of the animals.

Debunking False Claims About Cattle Vaccines and COVID-19

Lead Stories has debunked several false claims about cattle vaccines and COVID-19. A March 3, 2020, claim falsely stated that bovine coronavirus vaccine could inoculate humans against the novel coronavirus, then called 2019-nCoV. In 2022, additional baseless claims said that the governments of Australia and New Zealand would force cattle ranchers to vaccinate their cattle with mRNA vaccines.

Conclusion

The incident in northern Italy where a herd of cattle died within a day of grazing on sorghum was not caused by COVID-19 vaccines. The real cause of the cattle deaths was the consumption of toxin-rich sorghum during a drought. Animal owners should avoid using grass clippings to feed their animals, especially ruminants, especially cattle, and above all herbs that come from uncultivated fields or left in the wild.

