What was the reason for Barry Humphries’ death according to Wikipedia? Excluding Fox.

Barry Humphries’ Death: Complications of Hip Surgery

Barry Humphries, the Australian comedian and satirist, passed away on April 22, 2023, at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney. The cause of death was complications following hip surgery. Humphries was 89 years old at the time of his passing.

A Controversial Career

Humphries’ career was not without controversy. In 2019, the Melbourne International Comedy Festival dropped its prestigious Barry Award, named after the comedian, after controversial comments he made about transgender people in an interview with Spectator magazine the previous year. According to 7 News, a CNN affiliate, Humphries’ remarks sparked backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and many others, leading to calls for the festival to sever ties with him. The festival ultimately decided to rename the award the “Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award.”

The Life and Times of Barry Humphries

John Barry Humphries was born on February 17, 1934, in the suburb of Camberwell in Melbourne, Australia. His father was a successful construction worker, and Humphries grew up in a comfortable, enjoyable part of the city. Throughout his career, Humphries created numerous memorable characters, such as the iconic Dame Edna Everage and the savage cultural critic Sir Les Patterson. He also wrote plays, appeared in films, and authored several books, showcasing his talent in multiple art forms. He married his wife, Lizzie Spender, in 1990, and they remained together until his passing. The couple had two children, but Humphries also fathered several other children outside of his marriage, which caused some controversy and was the subject of tabloid speculation.

Remembering a Comedy Legend

Barry Humphries was a beloved figure in Australian culture, known for his sharp wit, irreverent humor, and larger-than-life characters. Although his career had its share of controversy, his impact on comedy and the entertainment industry cannot be overstated. Across social media, fans and colleagues have been sharing their memories and paying tribute to Humphries’ comedic genius. As the world mourns his passing, we can look back on his life and work with admiration and gratitude for all the laughter he brought to our lives.

Conclusion

The cause of Barry Humphries’ death was complications from hip surgery, according to multiple sources. While his career was not without controversy, he was a comedy legend whose impact will be felt for years to come. As we remember and celebrate Humphries’ life and work, we can also reflect on the importance of laughter and humor in our lives. In a world that can often feel dark and challenging, comedy can be a source of light, joy, and connection. Rest in peace, Barry Humphries. You will be missed.