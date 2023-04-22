Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Barry Humphries’ demise according to Wikipedia. (48 characters)

What was the reason for Barry Humphries’ death according to Wikipedia? Excluding Fox.
Barry Humphries’ Death: Complications of Hip Surgery
A Controversial Career
According to 7 News, a CNN affiliate, Humphries’ remarks sparked backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and many others, leading to calls for the festival to sever ties with him. The festival ultimately decided to rename the award the “Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award.”
The Life and Times of Barry Humphries
Throughout his career, Humphries created numerous memorable characters, such as the iconic Dame Edna Everage and the savage cultural critic Sir Les Patterson. He also wrote plays, appeared in films, and authored several books, showcasing his talent in multiple art forms.
He married his wife, Lizzie Spender, in 1990, and they remained together until his passing. The couple had two children, but Humphries also fathered several other children outside of his marriage, which caused some controversy and was the subject of tabloid speculation.
Remembering a Comedy Legend
Across social media, fans and colleagues have been sharing their memories and paying tribute to Humphries’ comedic genius. As the world mourns his passing, we can look back on his life and work with admiration and gratitude for all the laughter he brought to our lives.
Conclusion
As we remember and celebrate Humphries’ life and work, we can also reflect on the importance of laughter and humor in our lives. In a world that can often feel dark and challenging, comedy can be a source of light, joy, and connection.
Rest in peace, Barry Humphries. You will be missed.