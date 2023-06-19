Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Cody Longo’s Death: Chronic Alcohol Abuse

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cody Longo’s Death Linked to Chronic Alcohol Abuse

Four months after the death of “Days of Our Lives” actor Cody Longo, a medical examiner’s report revealed that his passing was linked to years of chronic alcohol abuse. The 34-year-old actor was found lifeless in a bed at a home in Austin, Texas back in February, and the scene was littered with bottles of booze.

The Cause of Death

According to the medical examiner’s report, Cody died of natural causes related to “chronic ethanol abuse.” The report confirmed that he had passed away long before his body was found.

His representative, Alex Gittelson, previously explained that Cody had died in his sleep from suspected alcohol poisoning. He had been battling alcohol addiction for years and had attended rehab, but a final relapse seemingly cost him his life.

A Devastating Loss

Cody’s wife, Stephanie, was the one who raised the alarm about her husband’s absence. After being unable to contact him while she was at work, she asked the police to check in on him. Unfortunately, they found his lifeless body.

Stephanie was devastated by her husband’s passing. She said, “Cody was our whole world. The kids and I are shattered and beyond devastated. He was the best dad and husband. We will always and forever miss you and love you.”

A Loving Father

Cody was a loving father to his three young children, daughter Lyla, and sons Elijah and Noah. His family was his world, and he was known for being a loyal and talented actor. His death was a tragic loss for the entertainment industry and his loved ones.

The Dangers of Alcohol Abuse

Cody Longo’s death is a reminder of the dangers of alcohol abuse. Chronic alcohol abuse can lead to severe health problems, including liver disease, heart disease, and even death. Seeking help for alcohol addiction is essential, and it’s never too late to start the journey towards recovery.

If you or someone you know is struggling with alcohol addiction, seek professional help. Many treatment options are available, including rehab facilities, support groups, and therapy. Remember, it’s never too late to make a change.

In Conclusion

Cody Longo’s passing was a tragic loss for his family, friends, and fans. The medical examiner’s report linking his death to chronic alcohol abuse is a reminder of the dangers of addiction. We must continue to raise awareness about the importance of seeking help for alcohol addiction and support those who are struggling. Cody will always be remembered for his talent, kindness, and love for his family.

Chronic alcoholism Alcohol abuse disorder Long-term effects of alcoholism Substance abuse and addiction Alcohol-related deaths

News Source : AceShowbiz Team

Source Link :Cody Longo’s Cause of Death Confirmed to Be ‘Chronic Ethanol Abuse’/