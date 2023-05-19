Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death and Funeral Arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Unexpectedly Ryan Reesor Died Away: A Tribute to a Hero Firefighter

On May 17, 2023, the world lost a hero. Ryan Reesor, a beloved husband, father, and firefighter, passed away, leaving behind a devastated community of family, friends, and colleagues. The news of his passing shocked and grieved everyone who knew him, and tributes poured in from all corners of the city.

Ryan was born on November 25, 1977, and grew up in Toronto. He joined the Toronto Fire Department at the age of 21 and served as a firefighter for 27 years, rising through the ranks to become an Acting Captain. During his career, Ryan saved countless lives and made a difference in the lives of thousands of people.

Ryan was also a dedicated husband and father. He was married to his wife Amy for 16 years and had two children, a son and a daughter. He was a rock for his family, always there when they needed him, and his loss has left a void that can never be filled.

The cause of Ryan’s death is unknown at this time, and information on the detailed obituary will be made public later. But what is known is that Ryan was a hero in every sense of the word, and his passing is a great loss to the firefighting community and to the city of Toronto.

Tributes to Ryan have been pouring in since his passing. The Toronto Fire Services Honour Guard posted on Facebook, saying: “It is with the deepest regret we share the notice of the recent Toronto Active Member Death. Captain Ryan Reesor Nov 25th, 1977 – May 17th, 2023. Sadly, we have been notified of the sudden passing of Squad 143 A platoon Acting Captain Ryan Reesor, who was promoted on the current transfer sheet to P113 A platoon.”

Ryan’s colleagues and friends have also been sharing their memories of him. One person wrote, “The fire service lost a good one. I remember Reesor coming into the office and telling me to just come out on Monday night to practice and try it out. They welcomed me and never treated me any differently. He taught me a lot, and I wouldn’t be the firefighter I am today if it wasn’t for him. Rest in peace, Ryan.”

Another person wrote, “So incredibly sorry to hear of the passing of Ryan. Amy, my heart goes out to you, your children, and all of Ryan’s family and friends. Sending all my love and prayers to each of you.”

A GoFundMe campaign was set up to aid in planning the funeral ceremonies and to provide financial support to the grieving family. As of this writing, 252 donors had contributed $38,689 towards the campaign’s $40,000 target.

Ryan Reesor was a hero, a friend, a husband, a father, and a firefighter. He will be deeply missed by everyone who knew him, and his legacy will live on in the lives he touched and the people he saved. Rest in peace, Ryan.

