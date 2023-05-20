Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death and Funeral Arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Will Hapgood: The Life and Legacy of a St. John’s Native

The sudden and unexpected death of Will Hapgood, owner of Production Rigging Inc., has left his friends, family, and community heartbroken. The news of his passing was announced on May 19, 2023, through a social media post that spoke of his captivating smile and the impact he had on those around him. While the cause of his death remains unknown to the public, his legacy in St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador is one that will never be forgotten.

Will Hapgood was born and raised in St. John’s, where he became a beloved member of the community. He was the owner and CEO of Production Rigging Inc., PRI Rentals, and PRI Personnel, providing meaningful and fascinating activities for his friends and colleagues. He was known for his entrepreneurial spirit, opening a store where he sold bongs and made beer.

Will was more than just a successful businessman. He was a loyal friend who touched the lives of those around him. Tributes poured in after news of his death, with friends recalling his infectious smile, kindness, and unwavering support during difficult times.

One friend wrote, “There are no words to describe the feeling of this loss… Your captivating smile drew me in when I met you, and I knew you’d hold a special place in my heart. Thank you, Will Hapgood, for being there for me through difficult times, opening up to me, and sharing a piece of your soul.”

Another wrote, “My heart is with all my friends and the family at the Deck. Life can be so unfair. Hug your friends and tell them you love them; you don’t know what tomorrow will bring. Until we meet again, my friend, I will always still tell people you were my friend with the same godparents, lol, like I did whenever I introduced you to someone. Till we meet again, buddy; love you, Will Hapgood.”

Will’s passing has left a void in the community that cannot be filled. However, his legacy lives on through the memories and stories shared by those who knew him best. He will be remembered as a kind, generous, and compassionate individual who touched the lives of many.

As we mourn the loss of Will Hapgood, we are reminded of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment with those we love. His passing serves as a reminder to hug our friends, tell them we love them, and to never take a single day for granted.

Rest in peace, Will Hapgood. You will be deeply missed.

