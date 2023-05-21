Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death and Funeral Arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Pakistani Photographer Ali Rafiq

The photography world recently lost a talented artist as Pakistani photographer Ali Rafiq passed away at the young age of 41. The news of his sudden passing was announced on the Facebook page named “St. Louis, Missouri, Muslim Funeral Announcements,” leaving many heartbroken and devastated.

Although the cause of Ali Rafiq’s death hasn’t been made public, some reports suggest that he suffered from a brief illness that led to organ failure. His funeral arrangements were held on May 20 at Darul-Islam Masjid, where his ghusal was scheduled at 5:00 pm, and Janaza’s prayer was slated at 6:15 pm. A large crowd gathered to pay their respects to the talented photographer, and he was laid to rest in Lakewood Park Cemetery (IFGSTL Sec. 5) at 7:15 pm.

Ali Rafiq was a professional photographer from Pakistan who owned Rafiq Films and worked for several different companies during his illustrious career. His LinkedIn bio states that he worked as a photographer and filmmaker for Red Bull and served as the Designer and Creative Photographer at The Stan the Man Inc. from February 2011 until January 2014. Before that, he worked as a photographer and videographer at ScreenWerks for a year.

Ali Rafiq’s passing has saddened many people who knew him or admired his work. The photography community has lost a talented artist who had a unique eye for capturing the beauty and essence of his subjects. He was known for his ability to create stunning visuals that convey emotions and tell a story, making him one of the most sought-after photographers in the industry.

Ali Rafiq’s legacy will live on through his work, which continues to inspire and captivate audiences worldwide. He was a true artist who had a passion for his craft and left a lasting impression on everyone who had the pleasure of working with him.

As we mourn the loss of Ali Rafiq, we must also celebrate his life and the impact he had on the photography world. His contribution to the industry will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of photographers to come.

In conclusion, Ali Rafiq’s passing is a great loss to the photography community, but his work will continue to inspire and captivate audiences for years to come. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ali Rafiq.

