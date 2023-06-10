Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death and Funeral Arrangements

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Iranian Scientist Firouz Naderi Passes Away at 77

On May 29, 2022, the world lost a renowned scientist, Firouz Naderi, who had worked for NASA for 36 years in various scientific and managerial roles. He was known for his exceptional contributions to the Mars Exploration Program and his leadership in the field of space exploration. His nephew announced on Naderi’s verified Instagram account that the scientist had been involved in an unexpected accident on May 29, which left him paralyzed from the neck down. Sadly, he passed away shortly after the incident.

Naderi’s life and work inspired many people, especially the Iranian-American community. His contributions to the field of space exploration were significant, and his loss is deeply felt by many.

Early Life and Education

Firouz Naderi was born on March 21, 1946, in Shiraz, Iran. He completed his primary and secondary education in Tehran before enrolling in the Don Bosco boarding school in Italy. Later, he moved to the United States to pursue higher education and earned a degree in electrical engineering from Iowa State University. He also obtained his master’s and PhD from the University of Southern California.

Career at NASA

Naderi’s career at NASA began in 1979 as a system engineer. He worked at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), where he designed and launched unmanned spacecraft for missions outside our solar system. He also oversaw the Mars Program for five years, which led to his receiving the prestigious NASA Outstanding Leadership Medal. Later, he became JPL’s assistant director and was granted the role of Director of the Solar System Exploration Program.

Naderi’s contributions to NASA’s space exploration programs were significant and far-reaching. He played a crucial role in the success of several missions, including Voyager, Cassini, and the Mars Exploration Program. His leadership and vision were instrumental in advancing our understanding of the universe and paving the way for future space exploration.

Tributes

The news of Naderi’s passing has shocked and saddened many people, especially those in the Iranian-American community. Tributes have poured in from all over the world, with people expressing their sympathies and paying homage to the great scientist on social media.

One tribute read, “Dear Firouz, now you are reaching your beloved stars. It is a tremendous sadness for all of us that you have left us out of a sudden. We had plans to get together at the next football world cup in the US. Now, I am sure you have the greatest seat in the space where we can still watch those games together. We love and miss you, ostad. Rest in peace.”

Funeral Arrangements

The officials have stated that Firouz Naderi’s funeral arrangements will be made public later. As soon as arrangements are finalized, they will inform the particulars of the funeral.

Final Thoughts

Firouz Naderi’s contributions to the field of space exploration were unmatched, and his loss is a great loss to the scientific community. He will always be remembered for his leadership, vision, and dedication to advancing our understanding of the universe. Rest in peace, Firouz Naderi.

Death announcement Eulogy Cremation Memorial service Death certificate

News Source : We Publish News

Source Link :Obituary, Cause Of Death, Funeral/