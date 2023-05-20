Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death and Funeral Details: Keeping it Short and Simple

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ken George: A Talented Theatre Designer and Professor

On May 17, 2023, the theatre community lost one of its finest members, Ken George. Ken was a resident of Warrensburg, Missouri, and an assistant professor of theatre at the University of Central Missouri. His passing was confirmed by a friend, who described him as an exceptional colleague, a stunning professor, and one of the best scenic designers they’ve ever worked with. As the news of his death spread, his friends, colleagues, and students began to mourn his loss and pay tribute to his legacy.

Ken George was born and raised in Parsons, Kansas, where he grew up with a passion for theatre and music. He attended Labette County High School and Coffeyville Community College, where he pursued a degree in Music Performance. Later, he graduated from Northwest Missouri State University with a Bachelor of Science in Design/Theatre. He continued his education at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he earned a Master of Fine Arts degree in Theatre.

Ken had a diverse range of skills and expertise in theatre entertainment, including speech, oral interpretation, basic lighting, project management, and education. He worked in various departments of scenery, scenic painting, and properties. He had served as a resident scenic and lighting designer at Casper College in Wyoming, a teaching assistant and graduate student at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, and a visiting professor of scene design and a resident scene designer at Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri.

Ken’s most recent work was as a freelance designer based in the Midwest and on the west coast. He had also been an associate professor of scene design at Louisiana State University’s Department of Theatre. His dedication to his craft and his students’ growth and success had earned him a reputation as one of the most talented and respected theatre designers and educators in the industry.

Ken’s passing left a void in the theatre community that cannot be filled. His friends and colleagues remember him as a kind, generous, and talented individual who always had a positive attitude and a smile on his face. His students describe him as a mentor, a role model, and a source of inspiration who had a profound impact on their lives and careers.

The legacy of Ken George lives on through the countless lives he touched and the works he created. His designs and productions will continue to be admired and studied by future generations of theatre artists and enthusiasts. His contributions to the theatre community will always be remembered and celebrated.

As we mourn the loss of Ken George, we also celebrate his life and his remarkable achievements. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues. The theatre community has lost a true gem, but his spirit and passion for the arts will continue to inspire us all. Rest in peace, Ken. You will be dearly missed.

