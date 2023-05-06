Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death and Funeral Services – Condolences and Memories

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Loss: Lourdes High School Student AJ Quimby Commits Suicide

The Lourdes High School community is in shock after the news of the untimely death of one of their beloved students, AJ Quimby. According to reports, AJ took his own life by driving out of town and ending his life. The news has left his family, friends, and the entire community reeling with grief and sadness.

Speaking to reporters, Rochester, Minnesota resident Jenna Johnson Quimby, AJ’s mother, revealed that her son turned off his phone, got into his car, and drove out of town, where he made the irreversible decision to take his own life. Jenna and her family are struggling to come to terms with this tragedy, as they cannot understand why AJ would want to leave them with such unbearable pain.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Jenna expressed her feelings of loss and despair, saying, “All we know is his pain stole him from us, and now he is gone. He is loved by so many. Our hearts are forever shattered, and I don’t know how to breathe.”

The news of AJ’s death has left the entire Lourdes High School community devastated. AJ was a shining star, loved by all who knew him. He was a kind-hearted and gentle soul, who always had a calming presence. His classmates and teachers are struggling to come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful person.

AJ’s death has also sparked a conversation about mental health and the importance of seeking help when one is struggling. The Lourdes High School community is coming together to provide support and comfort to AJ’s family and friends during this difficult time.

The funeral services for AJ Quimby are yet to be announced, but the community is already rallying around his family to provide support and help in any way they can. The loss of such a young and vibrant life is a reminder that we must all take care of our mental health and seek help when we need it.

The Lourdes High School community will forever hold AJ Quimby in their hearts and memories. His legacy of kindness, compassion, and love will live on, and he will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, AJ.

News Source : We Publish News

Source Link :Obituary, Cause Of Death, Funeral/