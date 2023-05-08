Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death and Tribute to Vida Blue: Celebrated Oakland A’s Pitcher’s Health Struggle

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Vida Blue was a legendary baseball player who left a lasting impact on the sport. He was born and raised in Northwestern Louisiana’s DeSoto Area and was the oldest of six children. Blue’s parents worked in an iron foundry in Mansfield, and he played quarterback for the football team and pitcher for the baseball club in high school.

Despite his success in football, Blue chose to pursue a career in baseball and signed with the Oakland A’s after his father died unexpectedly. He played for the A’s from 1969 to 1977 and was a pivotal part of the team’s three straight World Series championships from 1972 to 1974. Blue won the Most Valuable Player and American League Cy Young Awards in 1971 and was a six-time All-Star.

After his time with the A’s, Blue played for the San Francisco Giants from 1978 to 1981 and 1985 to 1986 and the Kansas City Royals from 1982 to 1983. He retired from baseball in 1986, and his legacy as a great player and icon of the sport lives on.

Blue’s passing on Saturday night at the age of 73 has left the baseball world mourning the loss of one of its legends. Although the cause of his death has not been disclosed, friends have said that he had been battling an unspecified illness.

The Oakland A’s released a statement expressing their condolences to Blue’s family and honoring his legacy. They described him as a Cy Young Award winner, MVP, six-time All-Star, three-time champion, and member of the Oakland A’s Hall of Fame. They also noted that he had a more distinguished career than most players.

Former A’s player Dave Stewart, who helped lead the team to their last championship in 1989, paid tribute to Blue on Twitter after news of his passing broke. Blue’s most recent public appearance was at the A’s 1973 championship team’s 50th-anniversary celebration last month, where he appeared frail and needed assistance moving around.

Blue’s passing marks the third member of the A’s 1973 championship team to pass away this year, following reserve outfielder Jesus Alou and former team captain and third baseman Sal Bando.

Vida Blue will always be remembered as a legendary baseball player and an icon of the sport. His infectious personality, exciting demeanor, and signature delivery, which he used to throw a blazing fastball, made him one of the most recognizable players in the game. His contributions to the Oakland A’s and the sport of baseball will never be forgotten, and he will always be remembered as a beloved player and icon of the sport.

