Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of Death Confirmed for ‘Goodfellas’ Actor a Year After Passing

Cause of Death Revealed for Ray Liotta

TMZ has obtained documents that reveal actor Ray Liotta’s cause of death. The “Goodfellas” star passed away in May 2022 while filming the upcoming thriller “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. The documents state that Liotta died from respiratory insufficiency, pulmonary edema, and acute heart failure. It was noted that the death was natural and nonviolent. The documents also revealed that Liotta suffered from atherosclerosis, a condition that often leads to diabetes and other health problems. Liotta’s death was a shock to fans and colleagues alike, and he will be remembered for his incredible performances on screen.

Richard Dreyfuss Speaks Out Against Oscars Diversity Requirements

Actor Richard Dreyfuss has spoken out against the Academy Awards’ new diversity requirements, which stipulate that Best Picture nominees must meet certain standards. In an interview on PBS’ “Firing Line with Margaret Hoover,” Dreyfuss called the rules “patronizing” and “thoughtless.” He argued that film is an art form that should not be governed by the latest ideas of morality. Dreyfuss also named several iconic films that would either cause controversy in today’s world or no longer qualify under the new terms. He believes that life should be allowed to be life, and that nobody should be telling artists what to do.

Shakira on Being Faithful to Herself

Pop star Shakira has spoken out about her split from longtime partner Gerard Pique. While accepting Billboard’s first Woman of the Year award, Shakira referenced her less-than-amicable breakup, saying that it had been a year of seismic change in her life. She talked about how women are stronger than they think and how they no longer need to depend on someone else to love and accept themselves. Shakira said that finding someone who is faithful to themselves is more important than finding a partner who is faithful to them. She encouraged women to be authentic and to focus on themselves rather than seeking the attention and love of others.

Taylor Swift and Matt Healy’s Alleged Secret Messages

Rumors have been circulating that Taylor Swift and The 1975’s Matt Healy are dating, and some fans believe that the pair have been secretly communicating on stage. At a recent concert in the Philippines, Healy mouthed the words “This is about you, you know who you are. I love you” to the camera. At Taylor’s Nashville show, she appeared to mouth the exact same words, according to a TikTok video. Healy was in attendance at all three of Taylor’s Nashville shows, and the two have been linked for several weeks. Fans are eagerly watching to see if the rumored couple will confirm their relationship.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Files for Divorce Amid Financial Struggles

Reality star Kim Zolciak-Biermann has filed for divorce from her husband Kroy Biermann after 11 years of marriage. The split comes amid reports that the couple owes over $1 million in unpaid taxes. Legal documents show that the pair owes $1.1 million to the IRS for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 for unpaid taxes in 2018. The couple’s home previously went into foreclosure and was set to be auctioned off, but they were able to work out a deal to keep it. It is unclear what will happen to the house and the tax bill now that the marriage is over.

Legal Battles Over Britney Spears’ Memoir

Britney Spears’ forthcoming memoir has reportedly caused concern among some A-listers, who fear what the singer has written. According to The US Sun, Simon & Schuster, the book’s publisher, has received “strongly worded legal letters” from people who know Britney and are worried about the content of the book. There is no known release date for the memoir, and it is unclear when or if it will be published. Britney has been the subject of intense scrutiny in recent years, and fans are eagerly waiting to hear her side of the story.

Chris Brown Involved in Two Scuffles in Las Vegas

Singer Chris Brown was involved in two separate altercations in Las Vegas recently. The first occurred at his birthday party, where he reportedly got into an argument with guest Teyana Taylor and punched Usher, who was defending her. The second altercation happened backstage during Missy Elliott’s set, and Brown claimed that he was protecting his child from the chaos. Video footage of both incidents has been widely shared online. Brown has a history of violent behavior, and fans are hoping that he will learn to control his temper.

