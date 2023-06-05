Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death for Bournemouth beach victims revealed.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Bournemouth Beach as Two Teenagers Die from Drowning

Postmortem Results Confirm Cause of Deaths

The Bournemouth beach was the scene of a tragic incident that claimed the lives of two teenagers, 17-year-old Joe Abbess from Southampton and 12-year-old Sunnah Khan from Buckinghamshire. The two teenagers got into difficulty in the water off Bournemouth Pier and were rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, they could not be saved.

Following the incident, a postmortem examination was carried out, and the coroner confirmed that both teenagers died as a result of drowning. Dr Purdue conducted the examination and confirmed a provisional cause of death for both victims as drowning. Samples were retained for further investigation, and the coroner has ordered the retention of those samples until the investigation concludes.

Coroner Urges Public to Allow Police Investigation to Proceed

Speaking at the inquest openings for Joe and Sunnah, Dorset Coroner Rachael Griffin urged the public not to speculate about the circumstances surrounding the teenagers’ deaths and to allow the police investigation to proceed. She emphasized the importance of the investigation in allowing her coronial investigation to proceed and requested anyone with information that could assist the police to provide it as soon as possible.

The coroner also extended her condolences to the families of Joe and Sunnah and expressed her sympathy for all those involved in the traumatic event, including those who witnessed the incident and those who responded to it.

Importance of Water Safety

The coroner took the opportunity to remind anyone who enters the sea or any open water to be aware of the risks associated with swimming in open water and to follow the guidance provided by national agencies such as the RNLI. She emphasized that these issues are not just related to the coastline in Dorset but to open water bodies nationally and internationally.

It is essential to be aware of the powers of the water and how to react when problems arise. The RNLI provides guidance on how to stay safe in and around the water, including checking weather and tide conditions, not swimming alone, and following the guidance of lifeguards.

Inquest Review Scheduled

A pre-inquest review for Sunnah and Joe is set to commence on September 18 at 2 pm. The review will provide an opportunity to gather more information about the circumstances surrounding the teenagers’ deaths and determine whether a full inquest is necessary.

The tragedy at Bournemouth beach is a reminder of the importance of water safety and the need to be cautious when entering open water. It is essential to stay informed about the risks associated with swimming in open water and to take the necessary precautions to stay safe.

News Source : Matt Simpson

Source Link :Bournemouth beach: Victims’ cause of death revealed/