Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death for ‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo revealed: Report

Days of Our Lives Star Cody Longo Dies at 34 Due to Chronic Ethanol Abuse

The entertainment industry is once again mourning the loss of a talented actor. Cody Longo, known for his roles in Days of Our Lives, Hollywood Heights, and Nashville, has passed away at the young age of 34. According to reports, Longo’s body was found in bed at a residence in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, February 8th. The cause of death was later revealed to be chronic ethanol abuse.

Longo’s wife, Stephanie Nicole Clark, spoke to TMZ about her husband’s passing, saying, “He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered.” Clark reportedly grew worried after being unable to reach Longo, who allegedly had a history of substance abuse. The police found Longo’s unresponsive body in bed after responding to Clark’s call.

The actor’s manager, Alex Gittelson, also expressed his grief on social media. “Devastated beyond words at the tragic loss of my friend and client, Cody Longo. My heart breaks for his beautiful family. You will be missed, brother,” he tweeted.

Unfortunately, Longo’s struggles with alcohol abuse were not a secret. In 2013, he was charged with a DUI in Los Angeles, and to avoid jail time, he was sentenced to alcohol education classes and three years’ summary probation. Longo’s publicist released a statement at the time, saying, “Cody takes it very seriously as his focus is music and acting. He has a great team whom he was with the whole night, and we are taking the next steps legally to clear this up.”

Despite the incident, Longo remained active on social media, connecting with his fans and assuring them that everything was fine. In November 2020, however, the actor was arrested in Tennessee on a domestic assault charge after allegedly getting into a fight with Clark. Longo denied the allegations and was released on a $2,500 bail.

Longo’s passing is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and fans. The actor had a promising career ahead of him, and his talent will be sorely missed onscreen. He is survived by his wife and three children, a daughter aged 7, and two sons aged 5 and 12 months.

It is important to remember that substance abuse is a serious issue that affects countless individuals and their loved ones. If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, please seek help and support. There are resources available, and recovery is possible. May Cody Longo rest in peace, and may his story serve as a reminder to prioritize our health and well-being.

News Source : Kat Pettibone

Source Link :‘Days of Our Lives’ Alum Cody Longo’s Cause of Death Revealed: Report/