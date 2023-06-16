Dead – Death – Obituary News : Cause of death for Glenda Jackson

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Glenda Jackson: A Remarkable Career in Acting and Politics

The entertainment industry and political scene have lost a great talent with the passing of Glenda Jackson. The celebrated double Oscar-winning actor and former Labour MP died at the age of 87 after a brief illness. Her passing brought people from all walks of life to talk about the great actress and politician.

Glenda Jackson’s Remarkable Career

Glenda Jackson’s remarkable career spanned both the world of acting and politics. She won her first Academy Award for Best Actress in 1970, portraying the character of Gudrun Brangwen in the film adaptation of D.H. Lawrence’s novel, “Women in Love.” Her second Best Actress Oscar came three years later for her role in the romantic comedy “A Touch Of Class.”

Beyond her Oscar wins, Jackson’s accomplishments included two Emmy Awards and a Tony. However, she never allowed the glamour of the film industry to overshadow her passion for the craft. Despite her immense success in acting, she revealed that receiving awards did not bring her as much satisfaction as securing meaningful roles.

Transition to Politics

Glenda Jackson made a notable transition from acting to politics, serving as a Labour MP for 23 years. During her tenure, she remained a vocal opponent of the Iraq War and tuition fees. Her unwavering commitment to her beliefs made her an influential figure in the political arena.

Glenda Jackson Cause of Death

The news of her demise was confirmed by her agent, Lionel Larner, who stated that Jackson peacefully breathed her last at her residence in Blackheath, London, with her family by her side.

A Legacy to Remember

Glenda Jackson’s legacy is a testament to her incredible talent and unwavering dedication to her craft. Her contributions to both the entertainment industry and politics will forever be remembered. Her passing is a great loss, but her memory will live on through her work and the impact she made on the world.

Rest in peace, Glenda Jackson.

